NBA Free Agents Who Would Be Foolish to Change Teams

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While some NBA free agents might already daydream about greener grass, some shouldn't even consider looking beyond their own backyards.

When players are in great situations, there's no need to risk rocking the boat. Their free-agency experience should only include inking a 12:01 a.m. ET pact with their current club, then turning up like they're Paul George at a Russell Westbrook house party.

We're looking at the no-brainer decisions only here. Even if we think Kevin Durant shouldn't leave for basketball reasons, we get why he might bounce to build something from scratch with best buddy Kyrie Irving. Just like we're skeptical of Jimmy Butler finding a more talented team but could envision him finding a supporting cast and system that better complements his game.

These cases are different. Whether for basketball or financial reasons, the following five players shouldn't even contemplate a change of scenery this offseason.