Video: Watch Dodgers Fan Drop Fries, Pizza in Same Game Chasing Foul Balls

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The firefighting golden rule reads as follows, per Timothy E. Sendelbach of Firehouse.com: "Risk a lot to save a lot, risk little to save little, risk nothing to save nothing."

Semi-related, one Los Angeles Dodgers fan apparently did a quick cost-benefit analysis before risking a lot (garlic fries, a hot dog, a slice of pizza and his personal safety) to gain a lot (the potential of grabbing two separate foul balls) on Wednesday as he watched his team play the San Francisco Giants:

The fan successfully grabbed the first foul ball but lost his garlic fries and hot dog in the process.

Somehow, he got a second opportunity for a foul ball while holding food again. However, the fan wasn't as lucky, as he lost the slice of pizza and fell hard on his back.

At first glance, one might think the fan should know better for going all out for a foul ball, but how often do regular fans get the opportunity to say they grabbed one at a game?

That fan may have never received as good of a chance for the rest of his life. Credit to him for risking food and limb for doing so, although the fan in the row in front of him likely isn't happy to have a pizza slice drop on her lap.