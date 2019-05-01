NBA Rumors: Gersson Rosas Agrees to Be Timberwolves' President of Basketball Ops

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves will hire Houston Rockets vice president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas as their new president of basketball operations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rosas was also a candidate for the Washington Wizards' president of basketball operation vacancy, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic. Katz noted Rosas had also previously interviewed for high-ranking front office jobs with the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Minnesota has been without a full-time president since firing Tom Thibodeau in January. General manager Scott Layden handled the day-to-day basketball operations in the interim.

According to Katz, Rosas had spent the majority of the last 16 years in Houston. He oversaw the domestic and international scouting for the franchise while also serving as the player personnel scout for USA Basketball.

The Dallas Mavericks hired Rosas as general manager in July 2013, though he resigned just a few months later in October 2013.

Per Katz, the Timberwolves were looking for someone who prioritized data and analytics. Having been with an analytics-driven organization like the Rockets, that made Rosas stand out. In fact, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cited Rosas' approach when he hired him nearly six years ago.

"When we found somebody with that process and management skill like Gersson and also somebody who has experience working with an analytics group, working with a D-League team, working in talent evaluation, that was just an added plus that made him the perfect candidate," Cuban said of Rosas back in July 2013, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Rosas didn't last long in Dallas, but now he will get an opportunity to take on his biggest role yet in Minnesota.