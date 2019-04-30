Ex-NBA Ref Steve Javie: Rockets' Chris Paul 'Very, Very Difficult' to Deal with

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 28: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former NBA referee Steve Javie is speaking out against the criticism Houston Rockets star Chris Paul has for officials.

Speaking to Frank Isola on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Javie said Paul is "very, very difficult for referees" to deal with because "it seems like he has a disdain for" them. 

