Ex-NBA Ref Steve Javie: Rockets' Chris Paul 'Very, Very Difficult' to Deal with

Ex-NBA Ref Steve Javie: Rockets' Chris Paul 'Very, Very Difficult' to Deal withApril 30, 2019
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
Former NBA referee Steve Javie is speaking out against the criticism Houston Rockets star Chris Paul has for officials.
Speaking to Frank Isola on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Javie said Paul is "very, very difficult for referees" to deal with because "it seems like he has a disdain for" them.
SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA
After a chippy Game 1 in Oakland Former NBA Referee Steve Javie tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine that Chris Paul can be tough on referees For your chance to win a trip to the NBA Finals click here ➡️ https://t.co/KTgBIwQo7V https://t.co/ctps07Cyqx
