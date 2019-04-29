Scottie Pippen Can 'Definitely See' Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan Comparison

Noah Graham/Getty Images

It's hard to gain comparisons to Michael Jordan on the basketball court, but two of his former teammates now think Kevin Durant is playing like the Hall of Famer.

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen discussed Durant's recent scoring stretch on ESPN's The Jump and admitted that he looks a lot like Jordan right now.

"Yes. I definitely see the comparison," Pippen said, per the show's Twitter account.



"When they catch the ball at their sweet spot, you're at their mercy," he added.

This comes after Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr indicated his star forward was playing like Jordan, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

