NBA Rumors: Chauncey Billups to Interview Monday for Timberwolves' President Job

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves will interview ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups for their president of basketball operations opening, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Calvin Booth of the Denver Nuggets, Trajan Langdon of the Brooklyn Nets and Gersson Rosas of the Houston Rockets have all already interviewed for the job, but Billups will be the final interview on Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.