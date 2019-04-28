NBA Rumors: Chauncey Billups to Interview Monday for Timberwolves' President Job

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2019

Former Detroit Pistons player Chauncey Billups addresses the media before the NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons are scheduled to retire his jersey during a halftime ceremony. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves will interview ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups for their president of basketball operations opening, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Calvin Booth of the Denver Nuggets, Trajan Langdon of the Brooklyn Nets and Gersson Rosas of the Houston Rockets have all already interviewed for the job, but Billups will be the final interview on Monday.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

