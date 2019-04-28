Video: Chris Paul Ejected After Wild Sequence at the End of Rockets vs. Warriors

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets couldn't have asked for a much worse ending than the one they received in Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

They stole the ball from Kevin Durant in the final 20 seconds while trailing by three and had the chance to force overtime, but James Harden missed a potential game-tying shot while seeking a foul. Even with the miss, Chris Paul grabbed the offensive rebound and attempted to find Eric Gordon on the perimeter only to turn it over.

That wasn't it for Paul's involvement, as he received his second technical foul of the game and was ejected immediately after the costly turnover.

Stephen Curry drilled the technical free throw and iced the victory to seize a 1-0 lead in the series.

Emotions were sure to be high throughout the contest, seeing how this is the series the entire season has been building toward since a seven-game thriller in last year's Western Conference Finals. Golden State held serve during its first game at home, taking advantage of a frustrated Rockets side that shot just 14-of-47 (29.8 percent) from three-point range.

Game 2 is back in Oracle Arena on Tuesday night.