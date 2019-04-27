Yankees News: Miguel Andujar Could Return Next Week After Shoulder Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar may rejoin the team next week after suffering a tear in his right labrum on March 31.

According to George A. King III of the New York Post, Yankees manager Aaron Boone laid out the potential plans for Andujar on Friday:

"He did all of his pregame defensive work and it sounds like he did well with that. He will DH [Saturday], Sunday is an off day and Monday the [Single-A Tampa] Tarpons are off so he will probably play another extended game on Monday. If that goes well he will play with Tampa. If it continues to go well there is a chance he could be back with us next week.

"I would say I still remain cautiously optimistic. We will see how these next several days unfold. How he feels if he can handle the workload defensively and get [the ball] across the diamond. The bat seems like no issue at all."

On Friday, Andujar played in an extended spring training game and performed well, going 2-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Andujar is one of 13 Yankees currently on the injured list.

Undergoing season-ending surgery to repair the labrum tear was initially on the table for Andujar. Instead, he and the Yankees opted for rehab in hopes that he would be able to return to the field.

The biggest concern for Andujar moving forward will be his ability to make throws from third base since the labrum tear is in his throwing shoulder. D.J. LeMahieu and Gio Urshela have both seen significant action at the hot corner during Andujar's absence.

Considering the fact that many of New York's top hitters are on the IL, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks, the Yanks could take a conservative approach by using Andujar at designated hitter on a fairly regular basis.

While Andujar is a suspect fielder even when healthy, the 24-year-old Dominican Republic native is one of the best young hitters in the game.

Last season, Andujar finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .297 with 27 home runs, 92 RBI, 47 doubles and 83 runs scored.

The Yanks are in the midst of a road series against the San Francisco Giants, but they will return home next weekend for a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins beginning Friday, which could be the target date for Andujar's return.

Even with so many top players on the IL, New York is second in the American League East at 15-11, and it trails the Tampa Bay Rays by just 1.5 games.