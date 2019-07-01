Knicks Rumors: Wizards' Bobby Portis Agrees to 2-Year, $31M Offer Sheet with NYK

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Restricted free agent Bobby Portis agreed to a 2-year, $31 million offer sheet with the New York Knicks on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Washington will have 48 hours to match once the moratorium lifts on July 6.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft, Portis was tendered a qualifying offer by the Washington Wizards on June 27 after playing four years on his rookie contract. The qualifying offer was worth approximately $3.6 million, according to Spotrac.

Portis is coming off his most productive season to date, establishing new career highs in scoring (14.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.1 rebounds per game). That performance came as he split time between the Chicago Bulls and the Wizards.

Portis and the Bulls had explored an extension prior to the 2018-19 season, and according to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, the two sides planned on revisiting a long-term deal this offseason. However, the forward was traded to Washington in the Otto Porter Jr. deadline deal in February.

The 24-year-old would go on to tell TMZ Sports that he felt "blindsided" by the move. He was able to put the midseason trade behind him, though, and settled in Washington.

"Everything is pretty good, man. I like being a Wizard. I love being here," Portis told NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes in March. "I think this is a good fit for me through and through."

Now, he must wait to find out if Washington will match the offer sheet or if he will make a new home for himself in New York.

The 6'11", 250-pound Portis figures to be a valuable part of the Knicks' rotation, as he provides both size and the ability to play out on the perimeter. A career 36.1 percent shooter from three-point range, he has improved from distance with each passing season, establishing a new personal best of 39.3 percent last year.

New York was the third-worst three-point shooting team (34.0 percent) in 2018-19, per NBA.com.

According to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz were all among the teams vying for Portis' services.