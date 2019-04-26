Video: Watch Vladimir Guerrero's Heartfelt Message to Son on Day of MLB Debut

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Major League Baseball released a message from Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Sr. to his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., ahead of his MLB debut Friday.

In the video, Vlad Sr. expressed pride and said that he can't wait to watch his son play for the Toronto Blue Jays:

Guerrero, who will start for the Blue Jays against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto on Friday, is listed as the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

After hitting .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBI in 95 games across four minor-league levels last season, Guerrero Jr. began this season on the shelf with an injury before reporting to High-A Dunedin. He then joined the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and hit .367 with three homers and eight RBI in eight games before getting the call.

At 20 years of age, Vlad Jr. will be younger than his father was when he made his MLB debut with the Montreal Expos in 1996.

In 16 MLB seasons with the Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, Guerrero Sr. was a nine-time All-Star and one-time American League MVP who had a career batting average of .318 with 449 home runs and 1,496 RBI.

Vlad Jr. has a long way to go before achieving the Hall of Fame status of his father, but his journey will begin Friday against the A's.