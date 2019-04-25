Suns HC Rumors: 76ers' Monty Williams to Meet with PHX Amid Lakers Interest

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - April 23: Head Coach Brett Brown of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets during Round One Game Five of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams continues to be the hottest name on the NBA coaching market, with the Phoenix Suns set to meet him Friday in Toronto, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers are also meeting with Williams, per Bill Oram of The Athletic:

The Suns and Lakers may end up competing to hire Williams, according to Wojnarowski:

"The Suns appear determined to preempt a Lakers offer, which sources say was part of the timing in the dismissal of former coach Igor Kokoskov on Monday. The Lakers will have completed second interviews with Williams and Ty Lue before the end of Thursday night, and could be closer to reaching a decision on whom to offer the job."

Williams, 47, would bring a lot of experience to the position. Prior to joining the Sixers this season, he was an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers (2005-10) and was the associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015-16 campaign. He was also the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons (2010-15), going 173-221 while reaching the postseason twice. 

He also spent two years in San Antonio's front office before taking a job on Sixers head coach Brett Brown's staff this season.

The Suns have been stuck in a perpetual rebuild for nearly a decade, though there is light at the end of the tunnel. They have promising young players like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges in place, and they also have a 14 percent chance to win the NBA draft lottery for the chance to draft Duke superstar Zion Williamson.   

Finding the right coach to lead the youth movement will be key, and Williams appears to be Phoenix's main target.

Related

    LeBron, Steph, Giannis Top April 2019 NBA Jersey Sales

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron, Steph, Giannis Top April 2019 NBA Jersey Sales

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kings, NBA to Investigate Walton's Sexual Assault Allegations

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kings, NBA to Investigate Walton's Sexual Assault Allegations

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Will D-Lo Be Worth Max Money to Anybody?

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Will D-Lo Be Worth Max Money to Anybody?

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    The Most Interesting FAs Nobody's Talking About

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    The Most Interesting FAs Nobody's Talking About

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report