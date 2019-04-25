Suns HC Rumors: 76ers' Monty Williams to Meet with PHX Amid Lakers Interest

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams continues to be the hottest name on the NBA coaching market, with the Phoenix Suns set to meet him Friday in Toronto, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Los Angeles Lakers are also meeting with Williams, per Bill Oram of The Athletic:

The Suns and Lakers may end up competing to hire Williams, according to Wojnarowski:

"The Suns appear determined to preempt a Lakers offer, which sources say was part of the timing in the dismissal of former coach Igor Kokoskov on Monday. The Lakers will have completed second interviews with Williams and Ty Lue before the end of Thursday night, and could be closer to reaching a decision on whom to offer the job."

Williams, 47, would bring a lot of experience to the position. Prior to joining the Sixers this season, he was an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers (2005-10) and was the associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015-16 campaign. He was also the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons (2010-15), going 173-221 while reaching the postseason twice.

He also spent two years in San Antonio's front office before taking a job on Sixers head coach Brett Brown's staff this season.

The Suns have been stuck in a perpetual rebuild for nearly a decade, though there is light at the end of the tunnel. They have promising young players like Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges in place, and they also have a 14 percent chance to win the NBA draft lottery for the chance to draft Duke superstar Zion Williamson.

Finding the right coach to lead the youth movement will be key, and Williams appears to be Phoenix's main target.