Lakers HC Rumors: Monty Williams Meeting with Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, More

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly conducting a second interview with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach and former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams on Thursday to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Bill Oram and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that controlling owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka are leading a "big contingent" of Lakers brass to Philly:

Monty Williams is one of four candidates linked to the L.A. job.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd, who previously served as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, met with the Lakers on Monday.

Tyronn Lue had a second interview with the Lakers on Wednesday after leading LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship in 2016, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The Times' Tania Ganguli reported that Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, who was teammates with LeBron in Miami, had a Tuesday meeting with the team.

Williams returned to the sideline with the Sixers this season after a two-year absence following the death of his wife, Ingrid Williams, in a 2016 car accident.

In November, he explained his ability to make connections with players led him to come back during an appearance on The BroadCast, part of the Sixers Podcast Network (via Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com).

"I get vested in my guys," Williams said. "I want to know who their family members are, I want to know their interests, I want to know what makes them tick. I want them to also know I care about the other side of them, their personal character and growth as men, because I think we all sharpen each other that way."

The former NBA forward added his message to players: "Look man, I have enough money. I'm OK, so I'm not doing it for that. This is for your growth. I want you to get better, and if you listen to me, I'll help you a little bit."

Williams served as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans from June 2010 through May 2015.

The 47-year-old Virginia native compiled a 173-221 record during that tenure. New Orleans also went just 2-8 in the playoffs across two postseason appearances in those five years.

It's unclear whether a favorite has emerged among the Lakers' options. The front office's roster moves during the offseason, as it looks to upgrade the group of players around LeBron, will likely play a much bigger role in the team's success next season than their choice of head coach.

L.A. hasn't provided a timetable for a decision to name a replacement for Luke Walton.