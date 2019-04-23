Hanley Ramirez Becomes Free Agent After Rejecting Minor League Deal from Indians

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 06: Hanley Ramirez #13 of the Cleveland Indians walks to first during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on April 06, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Hanley Ramirez is back on the open market after officially being released by the Cleveland Indians.  

Per the Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Ramirez opted to become a free agent rather than sign a minor-league deal with Cleveland after he was designated for assignment last week. 

The Indians announced Saturday that Ramirez had been designated for assignment to make room for Francisco Lindor's return from calf and ankle injuries. 

A three-time All-Star, Ramirez signed a minor league deal with Cleveland in February. He made the Opening Day roster but struggled with a .184/.298/.327 slash line and two homers in 16 games. 

This marks the second straight year Ramirez has been released. The 35-year-old was let go by the Boston Red Sox in May 2018. He has played a total of 60 games since the start of last season. 

Per FanGraphs, Ramirez has had just one season with a positive wins above replacement total since 2015. 

Given Ramirez's age and declining production, his best chance to find a new team will likely be with a rebuilding team that needs help at designated hitter or to wait for an injury to occur. 

Related

    It's Never Been Harder to Be a Major League Hitter

    MLB logo
    MLB

    It's Never Been Harder to Be a Major League Hitter

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Report: MRI Shows Burdi Likely to Avoid Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MRI Shows Burdi Likely to Avoid Surgery

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Star Prospect Bo Bichette Has Broken Hand

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Star Prospect Bo Bichette Has Broken Hand

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    11.7M Worth of Bogus Title Rings Seized by US Customs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    11.7M Worth of Bogus Title Rings Seized by US Customs

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report