Lakers Rumors: Monty Williams to Have 2nd Interview Amid Interest from Suns

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning to hold a second meeting with Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams regarding their head coaching vacancy.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the news comes on the heels of the Phoenix Suns' firing of Igor Kokoskov on Monday and interest in Williams.

Wojnarowski reported last week that Tyronn Lue was also in line for a second interview with L.A.

Williams is in his first season as an assistant with the Sixers after previously serving as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. From 2010 to 2015, he went 173-221 with two playoff appearances and no playoff series wins.

Still, Williams is a highly touted assistant who has spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to Philly.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times added:

If he ends up having the choice between the L.A. or Phoenix job, it could be a difficult decision, even though the Lakers appear closer to playoff contention.

With the addition of another star this offseason such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving or Klay Thompson, it's easy to envision Los Angeles nabbing a top-four seed and contending in the Western Conference next season.

Meanwhile, Phoenix went a Western Conference-worst 19-63 this season and is in line to potentially secure one of the top picks in the 2019 NBA draft.

The Suns selected center Deandre Ayton first overall in 2018, and they could end up with someone like Duke's Zion Williamson or RJ Barrett, or possibly Murray State point guard Ja Morant.

Adding any of those players to a core that already includes Ayton, Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre and Josh Jackson would give Phoenix a better collection of young talent than perhaps any team in the NBA.

Given the potential allure of the Suns' job, the Lakers may have to act fast in hiring Williams unless they decide that reuniting LeBron James and Lue from their time together with the Cleveland Cavaliers is a better move.