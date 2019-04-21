Giants GM Dave Gettleman Responds to Critics: 'I Like My Resume So Far'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Giants have been to the playoffs once in the past seven years and don't look promising on paper entering the 2019 campaign, but general manager Dave Gettleman believes in his resume over any outside criticism.

"I've been to seven Super Bowls," he said in an exclusive interview with Steve Politi of NJ.com. "I feel very strongly that I know what it should look like, what it should smell like, what it should taste like. And, so, you can look at me and say, well, I either know what I'm doing or I'm a big fat rabbit's foot. Neither one's bad, right? I like my resume so far."

To be fair to Gettleman, many of those recent struggles came before he was named the general manager in December 2017. He was previously a scout for the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, a personnel director for the Giants and the general manager of the Carolina Panthers.

However, that hasn't stopped some criticism during his short tenure as GM for New York.

He traded Odell Beckham Jr.—who is 26 years old and arguably the best wide receiver in the league—selected a running back instead of a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in last year's draft and didn't use the franchise tag on safety Landon Collins this offseason, only to see him sign with Washington.

New York finished 5-11 in 2018, which was good enough for last place in the NFC East, and still has 38-year-old Eli Manning under center despite its status as a rebuilding team.

"What I find interesting, there are people reporting and making judgments on what I do and how I do my job who don't know the game, who have never been involved with a team, and have just been on the outside looking in," Gettleman said of the criticism, per Politi. "That's not your fault, by the way. It's just the way it is. But the problem is, to me, is when a reporter makes a judgment and doesn't have all the information. That's a thing I just shake my head at."

He can change that narrative during the 2019 NFL draft with 12 picks, two of which (Nos. 6 and 17) come in the opening 17 selections.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Giants to selection Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Clemson pass-rusher Clelin Ferrell with the Nos. 6 and 17 picks, respectively. Haskins in particular could serve as their quarterback of the future after throwing for 50 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

A Haskins and Saquon Barkley combination could lead New York back to relevance in the NFC East and bolster a resume that Gettleman already defends.