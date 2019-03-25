2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Latest 3-Round Picks with One Month to Go

2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Latest 3-Round Picks with One Month to GoMarch 25, 2019
Major changes to the mock draft should surprise long-time readers as quarterbacks, offensive tackles and defensive linemen dominate the top 20 selections. And we didn't leave you out Bears, Browns and Cowboys fans—this mock draft goes three rounds deep.
What causes the big shift in this edition of the mock draft? Free agency.
Teams went into the legal tampering period and started spending money like crazy. The Jets signed Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley, adding clarity to the team's possible direction at No. 3 overall. The 49ers brought in Kwon Alexander and Dee Ford, but could still go with the best defensive player available at No. 2.
Throughout the draft order, team needs were heavily affected by free agents gained, lost or recruited. That means a mock draft unlike anything you've seen under my byline all year long.
1. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
You were promised changes in the mock draft, but this won't be one of them. If anything, since our last mock draft was published, this pick has become even more likely. Everyone in the NFL was shouting it from the rooftops in Indianapolis: Murray is the Cardinals' guy. All that's left is for the team to officially put Josh Rosen on the trade block.
Until NFL sources stop talking about Murray to the Cardinals, that's where he will end up in mock drafts. These are articles based on what analysts think will happen, not what we would do as individuals running the teams.
If the Cardinals are going all-in on Kliff Kingsbury, they have to do so by letting him choose his own quarterback.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: EDGE Nick Bosa, Ohio State
If Kyler Murray is drafted No. 1 overall then the happiest team in the NFL will be the San Francisco 49ers. Simply because Ohio State's edge-rusher Nick Bosa will be on the board.
Bosa, teamed with free agent signees Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander, could give the 49ers a dangerous defense. With Richard Sherman, DeForest Buckner and last year's breakout rookie Fred Warner coming back as marquee starters, this group looks playoff-caliber on paper.
There will be some conversation about Quinnen Williams here, there has to be based on his strength and talent, but the best move for the 49ers is to select Bosa here. This allows for a defensive line of Bosa, Buckner, Arik Armstead and Ford with former first-rounder Solomon Thomas in place for sub-package interior rushing roles.
3. New York Jets
The Pick: EDGE Josh Allen, Kentucky
The New York Jets swung hard on free agent edge-rusher Anthony Barr and thought they had a grand slam, but it went foul as Barr returned to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Jets do have a much-improved roster after spending to sign C.J. Mosley, Jamison Crowder and Le'Veon Bell, but the hole on the edge of Gregg Williams' 3-4 defense is notable. With the No. 3 overall selection—and barring a trade back to a quarterback-needy team—the Jets can fill that hole.
Josh Allen is very similar to Barr was coming out of UCLA. He's a big (6'5", 260 lbs) edge who has experience playing off-ball linebacker. The versatility he brings to the table is perfect for Williams' scheme.
If the Jets can't get a trade offer for No. 3 overall, Allen should be the pick.
4. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: LB Devin White, LSU
Here is where things get interesting. The Oakland Raiders have gone wild this offseason by trading for Antonio Brown, signing Trent Brown, Tyrell Williams and Lamarcus Joyner and bringing in Vontaze Burfict after the Cincinnati Bengals released him.
So where do they go with three first-round picks?
Speed at linebacker is still a need. Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden know they're too slow in the middle of the field. Adding Devin White and passing on Quinnen Williams is possible because the Raiders are so strong at defensive tackle with 2018 draft picks P.J. Hall and Maurice Hurst playing good ball.
White is close to perfect at middle linebacker and could have a monster impact from day one.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: DL Quinnen Williams, Alabama
The mini slide for Quinnen Williams ends at No. 5 overall.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians to remake the team's offense and get Jameis Winston playing franchise-quarterback football. But the biggest weakness on the roster is on defense, which former New York Jets' head coach Todd Bowles was hired to run.
With a 3-4 scheme likely coming to Tampa, the team needs to shuffle up front and get talented big men. Last year's first-rounder Vita Vea likely plays nose tackle with Gerald McCoy in one defensive end spot. Another defensive end is needed. That's Williams' best profile in a 3-4 scheme, where he has the tools to be a Fletcher Cox- or Chris Jones-type player.
6. New York Giants
The Pick: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
This might take a trade up in the draft for the Giants if it becomes a league-wide belief that they want Dwayne Haskins. In this mock draft that doesn't have trades, the Giants are able to sit at No. 6 overall and still get their guy.
Haskins is the top quarterback on my board this season. He's smart, tough, physical and can beat defenses from inside the pocket. He's accurate and poised, having shown that this year with monster games against good defenses like Michigan, Northwestern and Washington.
The Giants have long been known for telegraphing their moves in the first round. Can they keep their interest in Haskins quiet enough to land him here?
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida
The Jacksonville Jaguars got their quarterback by signing Nick Foles as soon as free agency opened. With the 2019 NFL draft, the front office must get this team back onto their recent playoff footing by adding talented pieces around him.
Florida's Jawaan Taylor played right tackle for the Gators and that's where he'll play in Jacksonville. Taylor's movement and power game are phenomenal for a gap/power scheme. He'll be immediately tasked with keeping Foles upright and opening up big holes for running back Leonard Fournette.
With a roster full of talented young players, the addition of Foles and Taylor could get Jacksonville back in competition for the AFC South.
8. Detroit Lions
The Pick: EDGE Rashan Gary, Michigan
The Detroit Lions signed Trey Flowers in one of the first big-money free agent deals this offseason. You might think they'd be done adding pass-rushers after that, but with Rashan Gary on the board and the Lions still in need of a defensive end opposite Flowers, the Lions stay local and get Gary.
The beauty of this selection is that the Lions can play Gary inside or outside depending on the down-and-distance. He worked at defensive end and defensive tackle for the Wolverines and, at 277 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to thrive in either situation.
Gary is an elite athlete, but his production at Michigan doesn't scream top-10 pick. This is a bit of an upside gamble, but with Flowers drawing the attention of offenses and a defensive-minded head coach in Matt Patricia in place, the Lions are in a great position to maximize Gary's talent.
9. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
The Buffalo Bills went on a bargain-free-agent spending spree by adding wide receivers Cole Beasley, Andre Roberts and John Brown but they didn't stop there. Offensive linemen Mitch Morse, Spencer Long and Ty Nsekhe came on board too.
Here's the thing—the Bills still need offensive line help after fielding the NFL's worst unit in 2018. With Long and Nsekhe being more stop-gap-type players, the front office can invest in a top-tier offensive tackle at No. 9 overall and put the unit over the top.
Many pundits are torn on if Alabama's Jonah Williams is a tackle, a guard, or maybe even a center, but there should be no debate that he's a clean technician with excellent hands and feet. Wherever the Bills need him to play, he can be a Pro Bowl talent.
10. Denver Broncos
The Pick: QB Drew Lock, Missouri
The talk all offseason centered around the Denver Broncos making a play for quarterback Drew Lock, but then general manager John Elway acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. That left many wondering if the Broncos might go for broke this season with the veteran quarterback.
The most likely answer—after watching the Broncos pay for Ja'Wuan James at right tackle and add defenders Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan—is that Elway knows he has to win this season to keep the heat off his seat. Flacco and the veterans allow for the Broncos to improve enough to win, but they can also draft the quarterback of the future in Drew Lock. Call this Denver's Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes plan.
Lock is a strong-armed quarterback who can make every throw imaginable but did struggle at times with accuracy. If the Broncos want to sit him for a year to iron out his wrinkles before getting him onto the field in 2020, this is a sound pick.
11. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: LB Devin Bush, Michigan
Younger, faster and more dynamic. That should be the goal for the Cincinnati Bengals on defense this offseason.
After releasing veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict and signing virtually no one, it seems like the team is content to fill its holes through the draft. If Devin Bush is on the board, the Bengals have the answer to their issues at linebacker.
Bush is a fantastic athlete who can play "Mike" or "Will" linebacker thanks to his toughness and coverage range. He's a sneaky good blitzer, too, who can have an immediate impact as a three-down linebacker with the tools to patrol sideline-to-sideline with ease.
12. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: DL Ed Oliver, Houston
Imagine a defense with Ed Oliver, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels on the line alongside newly added edge-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith with Adrian Amos and Jaire Alexander patrolling in the secondary. That's stout enough to get back in control of the NFC North.
Ed Oliver is a unique talent with rare first-step quickness and awareness as a lineman. His production wasn't great at Houston, but he often lined up at nose tackle and was asked to play through constant double or triple teams from offenses.
If the Packers want to compete for an NFC title, being able to attack the high-octane offenses in the conference is a must.
13. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: EDGE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
Following a ridiculous performance at the NFL Scouting Combine that saw Montez Sweat run a 4.41 second 40-yard dash at 6'6" and 260 pounds, many believed he could jump into the top 10 picks of the 2019 draft. In this mock, thanks to the rise of quarterbacks and offensive tackles, he's available at a sweet spot for the Miami Dolphins.
Why aren't the Dolphins drafting a quarterback here? It's more about being in a position to draft one in 2020, when many evaluators expect a true franchise quarterback to emerge from a class led by Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Jacob Eason.
After signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins can roll into 2019 with a veteran quarterback and attempt to lose enough games to earn a blue-chip passer in 2020.
14. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: OT Cody Ford, Oklahoma
The Atlanta Falcons have solved a lot of their needs this offseason by signing veteran guards Jamon Brown and James Carpenter, but there is still a need for a right tackle to solidify the line and keep Matt Ryan healthy. And after applying the franchise tag on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the Falcons can focus on rounding out their offensive line in Round 1.
Cody Ford is a massive right tackle prospect from Oklahoma, with many evaluators believing he can play guard or his natural right tackle spot in the pros. The Falcons will love his power in the run game and ability to control the edge in the pass game on the right end of the offensive line.
In an offense loaded with skill players, a solid offensive line is all that's keeping the Falcons from making an NFC South run.
15. Washington Redskins
The Pick: QB Daniel Jones, Duke
The Redskins depth chart at quarterback currently consists of Case Keenum and an injured Colt McCoy, so it's obvious that the front office will go with a quarterback at No. 15 overall.
There is a theory among NFL evaluators that Washington could be the team to trade for Josh Rosen if the Arizona Cardinals make him available. That would give the team a starting quarterback and long-term answer at the position while likely costing just a second-round draft choice.
Without predicting trades, the Redskins go after the NFL-ready, poised Daniel Jones from Duke. He's a smart, sharp passer who is ready to hit the field on Sundays after being well-coached by David Cutcliffe in college.
16. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: EDGE Brian Burns, Florida State
The Panthers needed help on the offensive line so they went out and signed center Matt Paradis to give Cam Newton a foundation on the line. That's one big need checked off, but general manager Marty Hurney must get back to what made him successful in his first run as the team's decision-maker: getting after the quarterback.
Florida State's Brian Burns is a dynamic athlete at 6'5", 250 pounds with the length and flexibility to be a nightmare for offensive tackles when he's bending around the edge. He was productive at FSU but also comes into the league with plenty of traits that point to continued improvement in the pros.
17. New York Giants
The Pick: EDGE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
After trading Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants own an extra pick in the first round. With Dwayne Haskins secured at No. 6 overall to play quarterback, the Giants' front office will likely look to bolster the defense. That's how general manager Dave Gettleman works.
Right defensive end Clelin Ferrell can play with his hand in the dirt or standing up as an outside edge-rusher. Teams will love his length, burst and work ethic with a non-stop motor that allows him a number of effort sacks against top-tier blockers.
Ferrell's ability to convert speed to power is eye-opening and could be everything the Giants are looking for in a top-tier defensive end to build around.
18. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: OT Andre Dillard, Washington State
It's all about the offensive line in Minnesota. Protecting Kirk Cousins and opening rushing lanes for Dalvin Cook are everything the front office should be focused on after building a team that made a playoff run in 2017 before regressing in 2018.
Andre Dillard is the smoothest, most athletic of the left tackle prospects in the 2019 draft class, but there are some concerns about his ability to bring power in the run game. Dillard can develop as a run blocker, but what's harder is finding a pass protector as naturally gifted as he is.
19. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson shouldn't be on the board for the Tennessee Titans, but with four quarterbacks and four offensive tackles coming off the board already, Hockenson makes it through. The Titans should be dancing in their draft room.
A near-perfect prospect, Hockenson is a three-down tight end who can block and open up the receiving game; looking like a 10-year veteran while coming out of Iowa as a redshirt sophomore. His all-around game is so developed that he has the tools to start his rookie season with All-Pro traits.
After adding Adam Humphries, Rodger Saffold and re-signing Kenny Vaccaro, the Titans don't have to reach for a need in Round 1. Instead they can draft the best player available who also comes at a position of need. That's Hockenson.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pick: CB Greedy Williams, LSU
The first cornerback comes off the board and will start a run of them in the 20s.
Greedy Williams is a long, fast, instinctive cornerback who doesn't love to tackle, but will be paid to do what he does best: cover and lock down receivers. Williams' 6'2" frame and 4.37 speed allow him to be an eraser against big, fast receivers—something he did often in the SEC, including a shutdown performance against D.K. Metcalf and Ole Miss.
The Steelers need help at linebacker, even after signing Mark Barron, but with Devin Bush and Devin White off the board the best bet is to wait until Round 2 or 3 to get a middle 'backer.
21. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: S Taylor Rapp, Washington
Earl Thomas leaves and Taylor Rapp arrives. Seahawks fans should be good with this one.
Rapp is a versatile defender in the mold of Minkah Fitzpatrick or a bigger Tyrann Mathieu. He's able to play either safety spot, is a huge hitter and can even match up in slot coverage when needed. His versatility is impressive, and much-needed in the Seattle secondary.
This does ignore needs for a speedy stretch receiver and another edge-rusher, but looking at the best talent on the board and the Seahawks' needs, this is the right pick.
22. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
The talk of the NFL Scouting Combine was D.K. Metcalf running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 228 pounds while looking like Thor. But the NFL has been slow to respond in kind, with evaluators we spoke to still maintaining that Metcalf and the receivers in this class are more likely to be selected in the 20s than the teens.
Metcalf to Baltimore is an ideal move for both Lamar Jackson and Metcalf. The Ravens need a powerful, physical deep threat and that's what Metcalf brings to the table. At 6'3" with a 40.5" vertical, he'll also give Jackson a big target with an extended catch radius; something every quarterback struggling with spot accuracy could love to have.
23. Houston Texans
The Pick: CB Byron Murphy, Washington
If the Houston Texans are unable to land an offensive lineman in Round 1—which is likely given the run on tackles in this mock draft—the best move is to look for much-needed improvements in the secondary. That comes via Byron Murphy, who is the best technician at cornerback in the 2019 draft class.
Murphy doesn't have great size—he bulked up to 190 pounds on a 5'11" frame for the combine—but he does have clean technique and the instincts to find and attack the football. He's feisty in coverage with a no-fear mentality boosted by the hands and feet to stay in coverage even if he lacks size or straight-line speed.
Offensive line needs can be looked at in Round 2, where the Texans have two selections. What the front office can't do is reach for needs in Round 1.
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
The Pick: TE Noah Fant, Iowa
Jared Cook leaves as a free agent for the New Orleans Saints, so the Oakland Raiders replace him with a younger and better Noah Fant.
At 6'4" and 249 pounds, Fant blew away evaluators with his 4.50-second 40 speed at the combine. That, matched with two years of excellent tape at Iowa, prove Fant's worth as a three-down tight end. He's excellent up the seam and on breaking routes, which pairs well with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams who can dominate outside the hashes.
If Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are set on building a juggernaut offensively, this is one way to do it.
25. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
Don't read into the pro day 40 times for Josh Jacobs—in the low 4.6 range according to scouts who were at the workout—and think he fell in the draft because of it. It was inevitable that running-back-needy teams were going to use free agency to fill their voids, which is why Jacobs was always more likely to be drafted in the 20s. This is the perfect spot for his talents.
Jacobs is a power runner with excellent hands and vision. His agility is impressive, too, but he loves contact and will put defenders in the dirt with his legs or shoulders when they get in his way. The Eagles will let him be a workhorse while also taking advantage of his receiving skills.
26. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
The fall of Jeffery Simmons due to a torn ACL suffered in pre-combine workouts is bad news for the player but great news for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who can now land a top-five player at a discount.
Simmons has some of the best tape in the draft class. He's powerful, fast, impactful and a master of penetrating the B-gap to get to the quarterback. Simmons could be considered a value pick if the Colts are confident in his ability to work back from injury—and if he's passed their character vetting after he punched a woman in March 2016.
With Simmons, Justin Houston and last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard, the Colts would have a defensive front seven that scares opposing offenses.
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
The Pick: CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple
Needs at tight end and linebacker have been checked for the Raiders in this draft. Next up is a cornerback opposite Gareon Conley.
Rock Ya-Sin is the most physical cornerback in the 2019 draft class. His play at the line of scrimmage is menacing. His length and technique are so good that he can jam and recover without having elite speed. Receivers who do get off the jam against Ya-Sin find themselves struggling to beat his feet in-phase.
The Raiders need more picks like Ya-Sin, Fant and White; good or great athletes who were productive in college and have a no-nonsense mentality when the helmet gets strapped on.
28. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
In this mock draft, all of the top tackles are already off the board. So what do the Chargers do now?
Replace Tyrell Williams and get an insurance policy against future injury to Mike Williams and/or Keenan Allen.
A.J. Brown dominated from the slot at Ole Miss but has the skill set to work from inside or outside the hashes with an advanced route-running skill sets and solid hands. His run-after-the-catch ability is even solid, which is why he's WR1 on my board.
29. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: OC Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State
Chiefs fans might not be happy about this one, but general manager Brett Veach must resist the urge to reach for an edge-rusher just to cross off a need on a list. The value is not here for Jaylon Ferguson or Jachai Polite.
There is great value for center Garrett Bradbury at No. 29 overall. He's the top interior lineman in this draft class and comes at a position of need after Mitch Morse left in free agency. As much as the Chiefs have needs on defense, Veach must think about protecting MVP Patrick Mahomes and using the team's two second-round picks to address the defense.
30. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
After landing defensive lineman Ed Oliver at No. 12 overall, the Green Bay Packers now look at the secondary and eye an impact cover man who can own the single-high safety role.
Nasir Adderley has experience as a cornerback and safety, which is ideal for today's NFL in which defensive backs must have versatility. He's able to line up in the slot and on the outside in some matchups, and he can be an instant-impact safety.
The Packers lack a do-it-all defensive back like Adderley and could find he's the answer to matchups like Tarik Cohen, Kenny Golladay and Stefon Diggs in the NFC North.
31. Los Angeles Rams
The Pick: DL Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Free agency has left the Rams with more holes, but an aggressive front office will find ways to plug those holes. Like adding Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews on team-friendly, veteran deals to add talent while appealing to players who want a chance at a Super Bowl ring.
Barring a return of Ndamukong Suh, the Rams could look to fill his role in the defense by selecting a hard-nosed, high-motor tackle from Clemson at No. 31 overall.
Wilkins is a solid athlete who's best trait is his relentless style of play. Coaches rave about his leadership and work ethic, which is contagious. Playing next to Aaron Donald, Wilkins could be a big problem for centers and guards in the NFL.
32. New England Patriots
The Pick: S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State
With 12 picks in the 2019 NFL draft, the New England Patriots can be aggressive in filling holes and reloading for another Super Bowl run. The primary focus for Bill Belichick should be drafting for future need at positions like safety.
Johnathan Abram is the ideal candidate to replace Patrick Chung as he nears the end of his prime. Abram is a hitter who has box-safety vision and strength but matches that with new-age agility to play over the top and actually work in coverage.
The Patriots could look to trade down—a classic Belichick move—but Abram would be a solid pick if they stay put.
Round 2
33. Arizona Cardinals—CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
34. Indianapolis Colts (from NY Jets)—WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
35. Oakland Raiders—EDGE Jaylon Ferguson, La. Tech
36. San Francisco 49ers—WR Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
37. New York Giants—OT Dalton Risner, Kansas State
38. Jacksonville Jaguars—WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—CB Deandre Baker, Georgia
40. Buffalo Bills—LB Mack Wilson, Alabama
41. Denver Broncos—CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
42. Cincinnati Bengals—QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
43. Detroit Lions—S Deionte Thompson, Alabama
44. Green Bay Packers—TE Irv Smith, Alabama
45. Atlanta Falcons—CB Julian Love, Notre Dame
46. Washington Redskins—WR Kelvin Harmon, NC State
47. Carolina Panthers—OT Kaleb McGary, Washington
48. Miami Dolphins—OT Greg Little, Ole Miss
49. Cleveland Browns—S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
50. Minnesota Vikings—DL Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
51. Tennessee Titans—EDGE Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
52. Pittsburgh Steelers—LB Bobby Okereke, Stanford
53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore)—OC Elgton Jenkins, Miss. State
54. Houston Texans (from Seattle)—OT Tytus Howard, Alabama State
55. Houston Texans—EDGE Chase Winovich, Michigan
56. New England Patriots (from Chicago)—DL Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
57. Philadelphia Eagles—LB Germaine Pratt, NC State
58. Dallas Cowboys—S Juan Thornhill, Virginia
59. Indianapolis Colts—CB Justin Layne, Michigan State
60. Los Angeles Chargers—CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
61. Kansas City Chiefs—EDGE Jachai Polite, Florida
62. New Orleans Saints—WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from LA Rams)—CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
64. New England Patriots—TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss
Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals—DL L.J. Collier, TCU
66. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland)—WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State
67. San Francisco 49ers—S Darnell Savage, Maryland
68. New York Jets—OC Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
69. Jacksonville Jaguars—DL Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State
70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—RB David Montgomery, Iowa State
71. Denver Broncos—OG Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
72. Cincinnati Bengals—EDGE Christian Miller, Alabama
73. New England Patriots (from Detroit)—WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia
74. Buffalo Bills—RB Damien Harris, Alabama
75. Green Bay Packers—WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
76. Washington Redskins—LB Vosean Joseph, Florida
77. Carolina Panthers—WR David Sills V, West Virginia
78. Miami Dolphins—RB Miles Sanders, Penn State
79. Atlanta Falcons—EDGE Charles Omenihu, Texas
80. Cleveland Browns—OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
81. Minnesota Vikings—OG Connor McGovern, Penn State
82. Tennessee Titans—CB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
83. Pittsburgh Steelers—OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
84. Seattle Seahawks—WR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
85. Baltimore Ravens—LB David Long Jr., West Virginia
86. Houston Texans—TE Kahale Warring, San Diego State
87. Chicago Bears—S Amani Hooker, Iowa
88. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia)—LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
89. Indianapolis Colts—RB Devin Singletary, FAU
90. Dallas Cowboys—CB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State
91. Los Angeles Chargers—QB Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
92. Kansas City Chiefs—RB Mike Weber, Ohio State
93. New York Jets (from New Orleans)—CB Isaiah Johnson, Kentucky
94. Los Angeles Rams—S Mike Edwards, Kentucky
95. New York Giants (from New England)—WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame
96. Washington Redskins—EDGE Joe Jackson, Miami
97. New England Patriots—QB Will Grier, West Virginia
98. Jacksonville Jaguars—RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
99. Los Angeles Rams—OT David Edwards, Wisconsin
100. Carolina Panthers—DL Gerald Willis, Miami
101. New England Patriots—CB David Long, Michigan
102. Baltimore Ravens—EDGE D'Andre Walker, Georgia