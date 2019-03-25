2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Latest 3-Round Picks with One Month to Go

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterMarch 25, 2019

2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Latest 3-Round Picks with One Month to Go

0 of 34

    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Major changes to the mock draft should surprise long-time readers as quarterbacks, offensive tackles and defensive linemen dominate the top 20 selections. And we didn't leave you out Bears, Browns and Cowboys fans—this mock draft goes three rounds deep.

    What causes the big shift in this edition of the mock draft? Free agency. 

    Teams went into the legal tampering period and started spending money like crazy. The Jets signed Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley, adding clarity to the team's possible direction at No. 3 overall. The 49ers brought in Kwon Alexander and Dee Ford, but could still go with the best defensive player available at No. 2. 

    Throughout the draft order, team needs were heavily affected by free agents gained, lost or recruited. That means a mock draft unlike anything you've seen under my byline all year long.

            

1. Arizona Cardinals

1 of 34

    Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

    The Pick: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

    You were promised changes in the mock draft, but this won't be one of them. If anything, since our last mock draft was published, this pick has become even more likely. Everyone in the NFL was shouting it from the rooftops in Indianapolis: Murray is the Cardinals' guy. All that's left is for the team to officially put Josh Rosen on the trade block. 

    Until NFL sources stop talking about Murray to the Cardinals, that's where he will end up in mock drafts. These are articles based on what analysts think will happen, not what we would do as individuals running the teams. 

    If the Cardinals are going all-in on Kliff Kingsbury, they have to do so by letting him choose his own quarterback.

2. San Francisco 49ers

2 of 34

    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The Pick: EDGE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

    If Kyler Murray is drafted No. 1 overall then the happiest team in the NFL will be the San Francisco 49ers. Simply because Ohio State's edge-rusher Nick Bosa will be on the board.

    Bosa, teamed with free agent signees Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander, could give the 49ers a dangerous defense. With Richard Sherman, DeForest Buckner and last year's breakout rookie Fred Warner coming back as marquee starters, this group looks playoff-caliber on paper.

    There will be some conversation about Quinnen Williams here, there has to be based on his strength and talent, but the best move for the 49ers is to select Bosa here. This allows for a defensive line of Bosa, Buckner, Arik Armstead and Ford with former first-rounder Solomon Thomas in place for sub-package interior rushing roles.   

3. New York Jets

3 of 34

    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The Pick: EDGE Josh Allen, Kentucky

    The New York Jets swung hard on free agent edge-rusher Anthony Barr and thought they had a grand slam, but it went foul as Barr returned to the Minnesota Vikings.

    The Jets do have a much-improved roster after spending to sign C.J. Mosley, Jamison Crowder and Le'Veon Bell, but the hole on the edge of Gregg Williams' 3-4 defense is notable. With the No. 3 overall selection—and barring a trade back to a quarterback-needy team—the Jets can fill that hole.

    Josh Allen is very similar to Barr was coming out of UCLA. He's a big (6'5", 260 lbs) edge who has experience playing off-ball linebacker. The versatility he brings to the table is perfect for Williams' scheme. 

    If the Jets can't get a trade offer for No. 3 overall, Allen should be the pick.

4. Oakland Raiders

4 of 34

    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The Pick: LB Devin White, LSU

    Here is where things get interesting. The Oakland Raiders have gone wild this offseason by trading for Antonio Brown, signing Trent Brown, Tyrell Williams and Lamarcus Joyner and bringing in Vontaze Burfict after the Cincinnati Bengals released him.

    So where do they go with three first-round picks?

    Speed at linebacker is still a need. Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden know they're too slow in the middle of the field. Adding Devin White and passing on Quinnen Williams is possible because the Raiders are so strong at defensive tackle with 2018 draft picks P.J. Hall and Maurice Hurst playing good ball.

    White is close to perfect at middle linebacker and could have a monster impact from day one.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 of 34

    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The Pick: DL Quinnen Williams, Alabama

    The mini slide for Quinnen Williams ends at No. 5 overall.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians to remake the team's offense and get Jameis Winston playing franchise-quarterback football. But the biggest weakness on the roster is on defense, which former New York Jets' head coach Todd Bowles was hired to run.

    With a 3-4 scheme likely coming to Tampa, the team needs to shuffle up front and get talented big men. Last year's first-rounder Vita Vea likely plays nose tackle with Gerald McCoy in one defensive end spot. Another defensive end is needed. That's Williams' best profile in a 3-4 scheme, where he has the tools to be a Fletcher Cox- or Chris Jones-type player.

6. New York Giants

6 of 34

    Paul Vernon/Associated Press

    The Pick: QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

    This might take a trade up in the draft for the Giants if it becomes a league-wide belief that they want Dwayne Haskins. In this mock draft that doesn't have trades, the Giants are able to sit at No. 6 overall and still get their guy.

    Haskins is the top quarterback on my board this season. He's smart, tough, physical and can beat defenses from inside the pocket. He's accurate and poised, having shown that this year with monster games against good defenses like Michigan, Northwestern and Washington.

    The Giants have long been known for telegraphing their moves in the first round. Can they keep their interest in Haskins quiet enough to land him here?

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

7 of 34

    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Pick: OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

    The Jacksonville Jaguars got their quarterback by signing Nick Foles as soon as free agency opened. With the 2019 NFL draft, the front office must get this team back onto their recent playoff footing by adding talented pieces around him.

    Florida's Jawaan Taylor played right tackle for the Gators and that's where he'll play in Jacksonville. Taylor's movement and power game are phenomenal for a gap/power scheme. He'll be immediately tasked with keeping Foles upright and opening up big holes for running back Leonard Fournette.

    With a roster full of talented young players, the addition of Foles and Taylor could get Jacksonville back in competition for the AFC South.

8. Detroit Lions

8 of 34

    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Pick: EDGE Rashan Gary, Michigan

    The Detroit Lions signed Trey Flowers in one of the first big-money free agent deals this offseason. You might think they'd be done adding pass-rushers after that, but with Rashan Gary on the board and the Lions still in need of a defensive end opposite Flowers, the Lions stay local and get Gary.

    The beauty of this selection is that the Lions can play Gary inside or outside depending on the down-and-distance. He worked at defensive end and defensive tackle for the Wolverines and, at 277 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to thrive in either situation.

    Gary is an elite athlete, but his production at Michigan doesn't scream top-10 pick. This is a bit of an upside gamble, but with Flowers drawing the attention of offenses and a defensive-minded head coach in Matt Patricia in place, the Lions are in a great position to maximize Gary's talent.

9. Buffalo Bills

9 of 34

    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Pick: OT Jonah Williams, Alabama

    The Buffalo Bills went on a bargain-free-agent spending spree by adding wide receivers Cole Beasley, Andre Roberts and John Brown but they didn't stop there. Offensive linemen Mitch Morse, Spencer Long and Ty Nsekhe came on board too.

    Here's the thing—the Bills still need offensive line help after fielding the NFL's worst unit in 2018. With Long and Nsekhe being more stop-gap-type players, the front office can invest in a top-tier offensive tackle at No. 9 overall and put the unit over the top.

    Many pundits are torn on if Alabama's Jonah Williams is a tackle, a guard, or maybe even a center, but there should be no debate that he's a clean technician with excellent hands and feet. Wherever the Bills need him to play, he can be a Pro Bowl talent.

10. Denver Broncos

10 of 34

    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Pick: QB Drew Lock, Missouri

    The talk all offseason centered around the Denver Broncos making a play for quarterback Drew Lock, but then general manager John Elway acquired Joe Flacco in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. That left many wondering if the Broncos might go for broke this season with the veteran quarterback.

    The most likely answer—after watching the Broncos pay for Ja'Wuan James at right tackle and add defenders Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan—is that Elway knows he has to win this season to keep the heat off his seat. Flacco and the veterans allow for the Broncos to improve enough to win, but they can also draft the quarterback of the future in Drew Lock. Call this Denver's Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes plan.

    Lock is a strong-armed quarterback who can make every throw imaginable but did struggle at times with accuracy. If the Broncos want to sit him for a year to iron out his wrinkles before getting him onto the field in 2020, this is a sound pick.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

11 of 34

    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The Pick: LB Devin Bush, Michigan

    Younger, faster and more dynamic. That should be the goal for the Cincinnati Bengals on defense this offseason. 

    After releasing veteran linebacker Vontaze Burfict and signing virtually no one, it seems like the team is content to fill its holes through the draft. If Devin Bush is on the board, the Bengals have the answer to their issues at linebacker.

    Bush is a fantastic athlete who can play "Mike" or "Will" linebacker thanks to his toughness and coverage range. He's a sneaky good blitzer, too, who can have an immediate impact as a three-down linebacker with the tools to patrol sideline-to-sideline with ease.

12. Green Bay Packers

12 of 34

    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The Pick: DL Ed Oliver, Houston

    Imagine a defense with Ed Oliver, Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels on the line alongside newly added edge-rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith with Adrian Amos and Jaire Alexander patrolling in the secondary. That's stout enough to get back in control of the NFC North.

    Ed Oliver is a unique talent with rare first-step quickness and awareness as a lineman. His production wasn't great at Houston, but he often lined up at nose tackle and was asked to play through constant double or triple teams from offenses.

    If the Packers want to compete for an NFC title, being able to attack the high-octane offenses in the conference is a must.

13. Miami Dolphins

13 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: EDGE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

    Following a ridiculous performance at the NFL Scouting Combine that saw Montez Sweat run a 4.41 second 40-yard dash at 6'6" and 260 pounds, many believed he could jump into the top 10 picks of the 2019 draft. In this mock, thanks to the rise of quarterbacks and offensive tackles, he's available at a sweet spot for the Miami Dolphins.

    Why aren't the Dolphins drafting a quarterback here? It's more about being in a position to draft one in 2020, when many evaluators expect a true franchise quarterback to emerge from a class led by Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Jacob Eason. 

    After signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins can roll into 2019 with a veteran quarterback and attempt to lose enough games to earn a blue-chip passer in 2020.

14. Atlanta Falcons

14 of 34

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Pick: OT Cody Ford, Oklahoma

    The Atlanta Falcons have solved a lot of their needs this offseason by signing veteran guards Jamon Brown and James Carpenter, but there is still a need for a right tackle to solidify the line and keep Matt Ryan healthy. And after applying the franchise tag on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the Falcons can focus on rounding out their offensive line in Round 1.

    Cody Ford is a massive right tackle prospect from Oklahoma, with many evaluators believing he can play guard or his natural right tackle spot in the pros. The Falcons will love his power in the run game and ability to control the edge in the pass game on the right end of the offensive line.

    In an offense loaded with skill players, a solid offensive line is all that's keeping the Falcons from making an NFC South run.

15. Washington Redskins

15 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: QB Daniel Jones, Duke

    The Redskins depth chart at quarterback currently consists of Case Keenum and an injured Colt McCoy, so it's obvious that the front office will go with a quarterback at No. 15 overall. 

    There is a theory among NFL evaluators that Washington could be the team to trade for Josh Rosen if the Arizona Cardinals make him available. That would give the team a starting quarterback and long-term answer at the position while likely costing just a second-round draft choice.

    Without predicting trades, the Redskins go after the NFL-ready, poised Daniel Jones from Duke. He's a smart, sharp passer who is ready to hit the field on Sundays after being well-coached by David Cutcliffe in college.

16. Carolina Panthers

16 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: EDGE Brian Burns, Florida State

    The Panthers needed help on the offensive line so they went out and signed center Matt Paradis to give Cam Newton a foundation on the line. That's one big need checked off, but general manager Marty Hurney must get back to what made him successful in his first run as the team's decision-maker: getting after the quarterback.

    Florida State's Brian Burns is a dynamic athlete at 6'5", 250 pounds with the length and flexibility to be a nightmare for offensive tackles when he's bending around the edge. He was productive at FSU but also comes into the league with plenty of traits that point to continued improvement in the pros.

17. New York Giants

17 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: EDGE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

    After trading Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants own an extra pick in the first round. With Dwayne Haskins secured at No. 6 overall to play quarterback, the Giants' front office will likely look to bolster the defense. That's how general manager Dave Gettleman works.

    Right defensive end Clelin Ferrell can play with his hand in the dirt or standing up as an outside edge-rusher. Teams will love his length, burst and work ethic with a non-stop motor that allows him a number of effort sacks against top-tier blockers.

    Ferrell's ability to convert speed to power is eye-opening and could be everything the Giants are looking for in a top-tier defensive end to build around.

18. Minnesota Vikings

18 of 34

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Pick: OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

    It's all about the offensive line in Minnesota. Protecting Kirk Cousins and opening rushing lanes for Dalvin Cook are everything the front office should be focused on after building a team that made a playoff run in 2017 before regressing in 2018.

    Andre Dillard is the smoothest, most athletic of the left tackle prospects in the 2019 draft class, but there are some concerns about his ability to bring power in the run game. Dillard can develop as a run blocker, but what's harder is finding a pass protector as naturally gifted as he is. 

19. Tennessee Titans

19 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

    Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson shouldn't be on the board for the Tennessee Titans, but with four quarterbacks and four offensive tackles coming off the board already, Hockenson makes it through. The Titans should be dancing in their draft room.

    A near-perfect prospect, Hockenson is a three-down tight end who can block and open up the receiving game; looking like a 10-year veteran while coming out of Iowa as a redshirt sophomore. His all-around game is so developed that he has the tools to start his rookie season with All-Pro traits.

    After adding Adam Humphries, Rodger Saffold and re-signing Kenny Vaccaro, the Titans don't have to reach for a need in Round 1. Instead they can draft the best player available who also comes at a position of need. That's Hockenson.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

20 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: CB Greedy Williams, LSU

    The first cornerback comes off the board and will start a run of them in the 20s. 

    Greedy Williams is a long, fast, instinctive cornerback who doesn't love to tackle, but will be paid to do what he does best: cover and lock down receivers. Williams' 6'2" frame and 4.37 speed allow him to be an eraser against big, fast receivers—something he did often in the SEC, including a shutdown performance against D.K. Metcalf and Ole Miss.

    The Steelers need help at linebacker, even after signing Mark Barron, but with Devin Bush and Devin White off the board the best bet is to wait until Round 2 or 3 to get a middle 'backer.

21. Seattle Seahawks

21 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: S Taylor Rapp, Washington

    Earl Thomas leaves and Taylor Rapp arrives. Seahawks fans should be good with this one.

    Rapp is a versatile defender in the mold of Minkah Fitzpatrick or a bigger Tyrann Mathieu. He's able to play either safety spot, is a huge hitter and can even match up in slot coverage when needed. His versatility is impressive, and much-needed in the Seattle secondary.

    This does ignore needs for a speedy stretch receiver and another edge-rusher, but looking at the best talent on the board and the Seahawks' needs, this is the right pick.

22. Baltimore Ravens

22 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

    The talk of the NFL Scouting Combine was D.K. Metcalf running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at 228 pounds while looking like Thor. But the NFL has been slow to respond in kind, with evaluators we spoke to still maintaining that Metcalf and the receivers in this class are more likely to be selected in the 20s than the teens.

    Metcalf to Baltimore is an ideal move for both Lamar Jackson and Metcalf. The Ravens need a powerful, physical deep threat and that's what Metcalf brings to the table. At 6'3" with a 40.5" vertical, he'll also give Jackson a big target with an extended catch radius; something every quarterback struggling with spot accuracy could love to have.

23. Houston Texans

23 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: CB Byron Murphy, Washington

    If the Houston Texans are unable to land an offensive lineman in Round 1—which is likely given the run on tackles in this mock draft—the best move is to look for much-needed improvements in the secondary. That comes via Byron Murphy, who is the best technician at cornerback in the 2019 draft class.

    Murphy doesn't have great size—he bulked up to 190 pounds on a 5'11" frame for the combine—but he does have clean technique and the instincts to find and attack the football. He's feisty in coverage with a no-fear mentality boosted by the hands and feet to stay in coverage even if he lacks size or straight-line speed.

    Offensive line needs can be looked at in Round 2, where the Texans have two selections. What the front office can't do is reach for needs in Round 1.

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

24 of 34

    Matthew Holst/Getty Images

    The Pick: TE Noah Fant, Iowa

    Jared Cook leaves as a free agent for the New Orleans Saints, so the Oakland Raiders replace him with a younger and better Noah Fant.

    At 6'4" and 249 pounds, Fant blew away evaluators with his 4.50-second 40 speed at the combine. That, matched with two years of excellent tape at Iowa, prove Fant's worth as a three-down tight end. He's excellent up the seam and on breaking routes, which pairs well with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams who can dominate outside the hashes.

    If Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are set on building a juggernaut offensively, this is one way to do it.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

25 of 34

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Pick: RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

    Don't read into the pro day 40 times for Josh Jacobs—in the low 4.6 range according to scouts who were at the workout—and think he fell in the draft because of it. It was inevitable that running-back-needy teams were going to use free agency to fill their voids, which is why Jacobs was always more likely to be drafted in the 20s. This is the perfect spot for his talents.

    Jacobs is a power runner with excellent hands and vision. His agility is impressive, too, but he loves contact and will put defenders in the dirt with his legs or shoulders when they get in his way. The Eagles will let him be a workhorse while also taking advantage of his receiving skills. 

26. Indianapolis Colts

26 of 34

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The Pick: DL Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

    The fall of Jeffery Simmons due to a torn ACL suffered in pre-combine workouts is bad news for the player but great news for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who can now land a top-five player at a discount.

    Simmons has some of the best tape in the draft class. He's powerful, fast, impactful and a master of penetrating the B-gap to get to the quarterback. Simmons could be considered a value pick if the Colts are confident in his ability to work back from injury—and if he's passed their character vetting after he punched a woman in March 2016.

    With Simmons, Justin Houston and last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard, the Colts would have a defensive front seven that scares opposing offenses.

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

27 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

    Needs at tight end and linebacker have been checked for the Raiders in this draft. Next up is a cornerback opposite Gareon Conley.

    Rock Ya-Sin is the most physical cornerback in the 2019 draft class. His play at the line of scrimmage is menacing. His length and technique are so good that he can jam and recover without having elite speed. Receivers who do get off the jam against Ya-Sin find themselves struggling to beat his feet in-phase. 

    The Raiders need more picks like Ya-Sin, Fant and White; good or great athletes who were productive in college and have a no-nonsense mentality when the helmet gets strapped on.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

28 of 34

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    The Pick: WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

    In this mock draft, all of the top tackles are already off the board. So what do the Chargers do now?

    Replace Tyrell Williams and get an insurance policy against future injury to Mike Williams and/or Keenan Allen.

    A.J. Brown dominated from the slot at Ole Miss but has the skill set to work from inside or outside the hashes with an advanced route-running skill sets and solid hands. His run-after-the-catch ability is even solid, which is why he's WR1 on my board.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

29 of 34

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Pick: OC Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State

    Chiefs fans might not be happy about this one, but general manager Brett Veach must resist the urge to reach for an edge-rusher just to cross off a need on a list. The value is not here for Jaylon Ferguson or Jachai Polite. 

    There is great value for center Garrett Bradbury at No. 29 overall. He's the top interior lineman in this draft class and comes at a position of need after Mitch Morse left in free agency. As much as the Chiefs have needs on defense, Veach must think about protecting MVP Patrick Mahomes and using the team's two second-round picks to address the defense.

30. Green Bay Packers

30 of 34

    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    The Pick: S Nasir Adderley, Delaware

    After landing defensive lineman Ed Oliver at No. 12 overall, the Green Bay Packers now look at the secondary and eye an impact cover man who can own the single-high safety role.

    Nasir Adderley has experience as a cornerback and safety, which is ideal for today's NFL in which defensive backs must have versatility. He's able to line up in the slot and on the outside in some matchups, and he can be an instant-impact safety.

    The Packers lack a do-it-all defensive back like Adderley and could find he's the answer to matchups like Tarik Cohen, Kenny Golladay and Stefon Diggs in the NFC North.

31. Los Angeles Rams

31 of 34

    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Pick: DL Christian Wilkins, Clemson

    Free agency has left the Rams with more holes, but an aggressive front office will find ways to plug those holes. Like adding Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews on team-friendly, veteran deals to add talent while appealing to players who want a chance at a Super Bowl ring.

    Barring a return of Ndamukong Suh, the Rams could look to fill his role in the defense by selecting a hard-nosed, high-motor tackle from Clemson at No. 31 overall. 

    Wilkins is a solid athlete who's best trait is his relentless style of play. Coaches rave about his leadership and work ethic, which is contagious. Playing next to Aaron Donald, Wilkins could be a big problem for centers and guards in the NFL.

32. New England Patriots

32 of 34

    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The Pick: S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

    With 12 picks in the 2019 NFL draft, the New England Patriots can be aggressive in filling holes and reloading for another Super Bowl run. The primary focus for Bill Belichick should be drafting for future need at positions like safety.

    Johnathan Abram is the ideal candidate to replace Patrick Chung as he nears the end of his prime. Abram is a hitter who has box-safety vision and strength but matches that with new-age agility to play over the top and actually work in coverage.

    The Patriots could look to trade down—a classic Belichick move—but Abram would be a solid pick if they stay put. 

Round 2

33 of 34

    Ralph Freso/Associated Press

    33. Arizona Cardinals—CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson
    34. Indianapolis Colts (from NY Jets)WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
    35. Oakland RaidersEDGE Jaylon Ferguson, La. Tech
    36. San Francisco 49ersWR Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
    37. New York GiantsOT Dalton Risner, Kansas State
    38. Jacksonville JaguarsWR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
    39. Tampa Bay BuccaneersCB Deandre Baker, Georgia
    40. Buffalo BillsLB Mack Wilson, Alabama
    41. Denver BroncosCB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan
    42. Cincinnati BengalsQB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
    43. Detroit LionsS Deionte Thompson, Alabama
    44. Green Bay PackersTE Irv Smith, Alabama
    45. Atlanta FalconsCB Julian Love, Notre Dame
    46. Washington RedskinsWR Kelvin Harmon, NC State
    47. Carolina PanthersOT Kaleb McGary, Washington
    48. Miami DolphinsOT Greg Little, Ole Miss
    49. Cleveland BrownsS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
    50. Minnesota VikingsDL Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame
    51. Tennessee TitansEDGE Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion
    52. Pittsburgh SteelersLB Bobby Okereke, Stanford
    53. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore)OC Elgton Jenkins, Miss. State
    54. Houston Texans (from Seattle)OT Tytus Howard, Alabama State
    55. Houston TexansEDGE Chase Winovich, Michigan
    56. New England Patriots (from Chicago)DL Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
    57. Philadelphia EaglesLB Germaine Pratt, NC State
    58. Dallas CowboysS Juan Thornhill, Virginia
    59. Indianapolis ColtsCB Justin Layne, Michigan State
    60. Los Angeles ChargersCB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt
    61. Kansas City ChiefsEDGE Jachai Polite, Florida
    62. New Orleans SaintsWR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
    63. Kansas City Chiefs (from LA Rams)CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
    64. New England PatriotsTE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss

Round 3

34 of 34

    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    65. Arizona Cardinals—DL L.J. Collier, TCU
    66. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Oakland)WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State
    67. San Francisco 49ersS Darnell Savage, Maryland
    68. New York JetsOC Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
    69. Jacksonville JaguarsDL Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State
    70. Tampa Bay BuccaneersRB David Montgomery, Iowa State
    71. Denver BroncosOG Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
    72. Cincinnati BengalsEDGE Christian Miller, Alabama
    73. New England Patriots (from Detroit)WR Mecole Hardman, Georgia
    74. Buffalo BillsRB Damien Harris, Alabama
    75. Green Bay PackersWR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
    76. Washington RedskinsLB Vosean Joseph, Florida
    77. Carolina PanthersWR David Sills V, West Virginia
    78. Miami DolphinsRB Miles Sanders, Penn State
    79. Atlanta FalconsEDGE Charles Omenihu, Texas
    80. Cleveland BrownsOT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia
    81. Minnesota VikingsOG Connor McGovern, Penn State
    82. Tennessee TitansCB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
    83. Pittsburgh SteelersOT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois
    84. Seattle SeahawksWR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo
    85. Baltimore RavensLB David Long Jr., West Virginia
    86. Houston TexansTE Kahale Warring, San Diego State
    87. Chicago BearsS Amani Hooker, Iowa
    88. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia)LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii
    89. Indianapolis ColtsRB Devin Singletary, FAU
    90. Dallas CowboysCB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State
    91. Los Angeles ChargersQB Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
    92. Kansas City ChiefsRB Mike Weber, Ohio State
    93. New York Jets (from New Orleans)CB Isaiah Johnson, Kentucky
    94. Los Angeles RamsS Mike Edwards, Kentucky
    95. New York Giants (from New England)WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame
    96. Washington RedskinsEDGE Joe Jackson, Miami
    97. New England PatriotsQB Will Grier, West Virginia
    98. Jacksonville JaguarsRB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State
    99. Los Angeles RamsOT David Edwards, Wisconsin
    100. Carolina PanthersDL Gerald Willis, Miami
    101. New England PatriotsCB David Long, Michigan
    102. Baltimore RavensEDGE D'Andre Walker, Georgia