Phil Foden Goal Sees Manchester City Past Tottenham, to Top of Premier League

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League on Saturday after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden was a surprise starter for City, and the 18-year-old vindicated his manager's decision after five minutes when he headed home an early opener.

After a strong start for the hosts, Spurs did come back into the game, and had chances on the counter-attack through the dangerous Heung-min Son. Both teams had appeals for penalties waved away in the second period, with Toby Alderweireld and Kyle Walker seeing their handballs in the area go unpunished.

The match was the third time in 10 days these two sides have met. Tottenham came out on top over two legs in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final, progressing via away goals after a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

City are now a point clear of Liverpool with four games remaining. The Reds are in action against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Foden Can Be Trusted to Replace Stricken De Bruyne

After his inspired performance against Tottenham in the Champions League on Wednesday, it was a huge blow for City to lose star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the first period.

As injury analyst Ben Dinnery noted, the Belgian has endured some rotten luck this term when it comes to fitness problems:

While City can call upon veteran players like David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan to step into the middle third of the field to replace De Bruyne, Foden made an excellent case to be considered for the big games to come.

His second Premier League start got off to a perfect beginning, as he was on the end of Sergio Aguero's cushioned header to put City in front.

In doing so, he became one of the youngest players to net for the club in the top flight:

There was a maturity about the way in which Foden approached such a crucial game. The 18-year-old performed like a Premier League veteran in a frantic midfield battle, using the ball well and bringing his senior team-mates into the game.

Manager Pep Guardiola has clearly been wary of throwing Foden into the heat of Premier League football too quickly. But with De Bruyne injured at this crucial stage of the campaign, the England youth international has shown he can be trusted.

Bernardo Silva Should be Player of the Year Contender

The six-man shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year prize was confirmed ahead of the game on Saturday, with Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva among the contenders.

Sterling is expected to rival Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk for the award, although many who frequent the Etihad Stadium will tell you Silva has been just as important for long spells of the season. On Saturday, he was exceptional again.

Spurs left-back Ben Davies endured a torrid afternoon at the hands of the Portuguese, as Silva dazzled him with his quick feet and change of pace.

Per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the midfielder set the tempo from the off:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News thinks he's been one of the best players in the division:

The battle for the Player of the Year gong does appear to be a two-horse race, but if City go on to win a domestic treble this term, the influence of Silva should not go understated.

What's next?

City's huge week continues in the Premier League on Wednesday when they travel to rivals Manchester United. A day earlier, Tottenham will host relegation-threatened Brighton & Hove Albion.