Dustin Pedroia's Knee Injury Suffered vs. Yankees Not Expected to Be Serious

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia appeared in only three games during the team's 2018 World Series-winning season due to knee surgery he underwent following the 2017 campaign.

So when the 35-year-old exited Boston's Wednesday night game against the New York Yankees after his first at-bat with discomfort in that surgically repaired knee, the worst was automatically feared. However, the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported a positive update Thursday:

"Initial tests showed that Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia did not sustain a serious injury to his left knee on Wednesday night, a major league source told the Globe. Pedroia, who was examined in New York, is expected to rejoin the team in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Thursday. It has not been determined if he will go on the injured list."

Shortly after Abraham's report, WEEI's Rob Bradford relayed that Pedroia is indeed headed to the injured list.

The four-time All-Star has appeared in six games (starting four as a fielder) so far in 2019, batting just .100 with two hits in 20 at-bats. The Red Sox as a whole are off to a similarly sluggish 6-13 start.

In 2018, Boston split second base duties between Eduardo Nunez, Brock Holt and Ian Kinsler, who is now a San Diego Padre. Nunez entered Wednesday night's game for Pedroia and continues to be listed ahead of him on the club's depth chart.

In February, the 2008 American League MVP admitted to ESPN's David Schoenfield that he would not have undergone knee surgery if he knew then what he knows now.

"I think the difference was last year everyone wanted me to come back better than I was before, instead of just coming back," Pedroia said, per Schoenfield. "I might have pushed it too hard or done too much, but as far as following directions, I followed every step. I think some of the directions were, timing wise, a little off."

While Boston is riding a three-game losing streak and occupies last place in the AL East, it is only April. More importantly, Pedroia's injury history gives the club no incentive to rush him back, even if the harm to his knee isn't originally believed to be serious.