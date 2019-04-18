Jerry West Talks Magic Johnson's Lakers Exit, Warriors vs. Clippers, More

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers executive board member Jerry West said Thursday he's not sure why Magic Johnson stepped down as the Los Angeles Lakers' president of basketball operations, but he noticed his fellow NBA legend looked like a "happy camper" after making the decision.

West told Sam Amick of The Athletic the Lakers are still an "iconic brand," but noted there are always reasons someone with as many other projects as Johnson has might not want to handle a front-office role:

"He got the pressure off of him. I have no idea what he's going to do with his life. Well, I know what he's going to do with his life, he's going to pursue his other interests, which are time-consuming. But he might have a greater interest in those than he does the day-to-day stuff in basketball, the criticism that's involved. That's not fun to see, particularly for someone like him. I wish him the best. I really do. And I'm just hopeful that we can beat them more than they beat us."

Meanwhile, the Clippers executive and Amick also discussed his team's first-round playoff meeting with the Golden State Warriors, for whom he served in the same capacity from May 2011 through June 2017:

"I would be stupid not to be gratified by being involved and winning against a team where everybody said we're going to get beat 4-0, and the odds are 1000-to-1 or some damn thing. It's fun to maybe make them think a little bit. They will answer. That's for sure. I have great respect for [Warriors head coach] Steve [Kerr], and obviously the players. They play the game the way it should be played, so hopefully we can play really well and move on."

