Mohamed Salah, Alex Morgan, Naomi Osaka Featured in 2019 Time 100 List

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been included in the 2019 Time 100 List, the magazine's yearly rundown of the world's most influential people.

The 26-year-old Egyptian has become one of the biggest names in football in the past year after a remarkable debut season for the Reds in which he scored a record 32 Premier League goals, while also leading Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League final.

He is joined on the list by fellow football icon Alex Morgan, who will be crucial for the United States this summer as they look to defend their FIFA Women's World Cup title in France.

Japan's Naomi Osaka is another of the 100 personalities recognised after her successive Grand Slam triumphs at the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open.

Those remarkable victories announced her as a potential successor to Serena Williams in women's tennis.

Just days after he won his 15th major championship at the 2019 Masters, Tiger Woods is also included on the list.

The American golfer's return to competition in 2018 gave fans hope he could finally reach the top of the game once again, and he managed his fifth win at Augusta National on Sunday:

Meanwhile, LeBron James is included in the Time 100 List for a fourth time.

The 34-year-old is not involved in the NBA play-offs this year for the first time since 2005 after a disappointing season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But he continues to be an icon of his sport and, according to business tycoon Warren Buffett: "As great as he has been so far—on and off the court—you're just seeing the start of LeBron."