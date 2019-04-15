Video: Yasiel Puig Launches Homer vs. Clayton Kershaw in 1st-Ever AB vs. Dodgers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Former Los Angeles Dodger Yasiel Puig #66, now of the Cincinnati Reds, steps out of the dugout during batting practice before the game on Jackie Robinson Day at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Yasiel Puig is no friend of the Los Angeles Dodgers anymore.

Puig made his return to Dodger Stadium on Monday night as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. In his first at-bat, he hit a two-run home run off Clayton Kershaw, who was making his 2019 debut.

In what was largely a cost-savings maneuver, the Dodgers traded Puig to the Reds in December, ending his time in L.A. after six years.

"We're going to Los Angeles, and we need to be prepared to beat my old teammates," he said ahead of the game, per MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It's going to be a lot of people there [who have] been waiting for Puig, Matt Kemp, Farmer, and Alex Wood is not here, but everybody expects a lot and been waiting for us to go back. We're excited to go back."

Perhaps Puig can use his homer on Monday to kick-start his 2019 season. He entered the night batting .163 with a .302 slugging percentage.

