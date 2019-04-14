Jimmy Butler Says 76ers Aren't Worried; Ben Simmons Talks Being More Aggressive

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were surprised by the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1, suffering a 111-102 loss to fall behind 0-1 in the first round of the playoff series. However, Jimmy Butler doesn't seem concerned.

"We're fortunate," Butler said Sunday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "We get to play basketball every day. We're in the playoffs, we're the 3 seed. We're happy. It could be a lot worse. We could be down 0-4, but we're not.

"So, we're not going to worry about it, man. We're going into this bad baby [Monday] thinking we're going to win."

The teams will battle again Monday in Game 2 as they try to even the series.

While Butler is calm, he hasn't experienced too much success during his playoff career. This is his seventh time in the postseason but only twice has he advanced beyond the first round. In both years, his Chicago Bulls were eliminated in Round 2.

Most of the young players on the 76ers roster also have limited experience with just last year's first-round win over the Miami Heat on their resume before a five-game loss to the Boston Celtics.

Despite the struggles, Philadelphia as a whole remains confident.

"There's lots to be excited about," head coach Brett Brown said while expecting bounce-back performances from Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick.

Simmons is especially hoping for more success after totaling just nine points on 4-of-9 shooting.

"I think I could be more aggressive," the All-Star said. "I got [Jared] Dudley and the other kid guarding me, so I got to be more aggressive attacking them."

While the Nets might use this as bulletin-board material, it appears as though the 76ers are expecting to even the series in Game 2.