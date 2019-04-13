Ron Darling to Undergo Surgery, Take Leave of Absence from Mets Broadcast

Richard Drew/Associated Press

New York Mets broadcaster Ron Darling is expected to take a leave of absence because of health concerns.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, two friends of Darling said the former All-Star will announce his leave on Saturday.

Per SNY.tv (h/t Yahoo Sports' Matt Ehalt), Darling will have a medical procedure done next week after tests revealed a mass on his chest, but he could be back on the Mets' broadcast in May if there are no complications.

Darling has worked as a color commentator for Mets games on SNY since 2006. He has also worked with MLB Network as a studio analyst and as part of the TBS broadcast team during the postseason.

Prior to moving into the media, Darling played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball with three different teams. His greatest success came as a member of the Mets from 1983 to '91. The right-hander was named to the All-Star team in 1985 and finished fifth in National League Cy Young voting in 1986.

Darling was New York's starter in the decisive Game 7 of the 1986 World Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Originally drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1981, Darling was dealt to the Mets the following year. He went 136-116 with a 3.87 ERA in his MLB career.