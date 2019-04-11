J.B. Bickerstaff to Return as Grizzlies HC for 2019-20, Per GM Chris Wallace

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies improved by 11 wins from 2017-18 to 2018-19 and will keep head coach J.B. Bickerstaff as a result.

General manager Chris Wallace told reporters at his exit interview as much, saying, "Yes we do," when asked if the team plans to retain Bickerstaff. "We think J.B. and his staff did a terrific job."

According to Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic, Wallace said the goal is to be competitive in 2019-20, and the team has "no buyer's regret" regarding Bickerstaff.

Memphis fired David Fizdale following a 7-12 start in 2017-18 and gave Bickerstaff the reins. While the coach went just 15-48 the rest of the way, Mike Conley was out with injury as the team's go-to option, primary ball-handler and facilitator. He was largely healthy in 2018-19, and the Grizzlies improved to 33-49.

Bickerstaff was an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets before his time with Memphis and earned the interim head coaching position with Houston in 2015-16 after Kevin McHale was fired. He went 37-34 in that role and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

This season's Grizzlies traded Marc Gasol and were not stacked with talent in the loaded Western Conference. Still, they were apparently competitive enough for stretches to convince the front office to keep the head coach in place.

Conley is under contract for next season, and there is a young building block in Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis selected Jackson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, and he averaged 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per night in 58 games.

With a healthy Jackson, Conley running the show and continuity with Bickerstaff, the Grizzlies will look to compete for a playoff spot in 2019-20.