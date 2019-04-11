Aaron Ramsey Scores as Arsenal Cruise Past Napoli in 2019 Europa League 1st Leg

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Mario Rui of and Piotr Zielinski of SSC Napoli and Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final First Leg match between Arsenal FC and S.S.C Napoli at The Emirates Stadium on April 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal grabbed the advantage in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final as they convincingly beat Napoli 2-0 on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsey finished an amazing move as the Gunners took an early lead and Kalidou Koulibaly deflected Lucas Torreira's effort into his goal, giving the home side a 2-0 lead after only 25 minutes.

Napoli failed to get to grips with the challenge in London and must be much improved in the second leg to deny Arsenal progression to the semi-finals.

                                                                                                         

What's Next

Both teams are back in domestic action after European duty. Napoli travel to Chievo in Serie A on Sunday. Arsenal makes a short trip to Watford in the Premier League on Monday.

                                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

