NBA Playoff Bracket 2019: Round-by-Round Guide to the Postseason

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Look for the Golden State Warriors to hit the serious button now that the regular season is over and the second season is here.

Playoff time is winning time for the Warriors, as they have won three of the last four NBA championships, and they are looking for the rare NBA triple if they can bring home another title to the Bay Area.

Of course, if they had not blown a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, they might very well be going for five titles in a row.

The Milwaukee Bucks are not concerned with the Warriors, at least not yet. However, the Bucks finished with the best record in the NBA and they will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. If MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo can stay healthy and his teammates can handle the pressure of being the team in the crosshairs, a classic NBA Final between the powerful champions a team of rising stars could be the result.

Here's how the 2019 NBA postseason will play out.

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8)

The Pistons survived a halting finish down the stretch and earned the last playoff spot, but it doesn't seem likely that they will provide more than token opposition for the powerful Bucks

Antetokounmpo will dominate with his 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, and he gets excellent support from Khris Middleton (18.2 ppg).

The Pistons need Blake Griffin back after he injured his left knee in the penultimate game of the season and did not play in the playoff-clinching game against the New York Knicks. Andre Drummond is a load, but the Bucks roll in this series.

Prediction: Milwaukee 4, Detroit 1

Boston (4) vs. Indiana (5)

The Celtics hope to find their stride after an inconsistent regular season, while the Pacers have to find a way to overcome their rivals even though they don't have homecourt advantage.

Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward should have enough to get the Celtics past the defensively savvy Pacers, who allow just 104.3 points per game (first in the league)

Prediction: Boston 4, Indiana 2

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7)

The Raptors are not about to lose their concentration at this point, and they have the weapons with Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka to dominate in this series.

While the Magic had an excellent late-season run to earn a spot in the playoffs, they just don't have enough weapons to cause major problems for the Raptors.

Prediction: Toronto 4, Orlando 2

Philadelphia (3) vs. Brooklyn (6)

The Sixers may not be at full strength at the start of the series because Joel Embiid has back and knee problems. Nevertheless, Philadelphia has more than enough to get through this series with Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and J.J. Reddick.

D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie will give the Nets a fighting chance, but Philadelphia will play with a relentless style and advance to the second round.

Prediction: Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 2

Western Conference

Golden State (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8)

The upset of a No. 8 seed over a No. 1 is possible and it could happen, but just not to the Warriors.

Steve Kerr's team knows how to play its best basketball in the postseason, and it won't be any different this year. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are not about to let an eighth seed steal their glory.

This team wants a third straight title, and the Big Three will get the job done.

The Clippers are a feisty team and they have a fine scorer in Lou Williams and his 20.0 ppg mark, but the Warriors will put them away quickly.

Prediction: Golden State 4, Los Angeles 1

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

Houston appeared to be on track for the No. 2 seed, but they slipped to the No. 4 seed in a matter of minutes as Denver and Portland rallied for late wins on the final day of the regular season.

James Harden always looks for an edge, and he will use those factors as motivation against the Jazz. Harden led the league in regular-season scoring, and he may be able to top his regular-season scoring mark of 36.8 ppg mark in the playoffs.

The Jazz have a fine duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but the Rockets get the job done.

Prediction: Houston 4, Utah 2

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)

Denver rallied in the final minutes to win their regular-season finale over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and that gave them the No. 2 seed.

They may be pushed a big by the Spurs, but it's hard to see Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets losing. They are a creative and unselfish team, and they should be able to make plays on the offensive end in crunch time.

San Antonio features DeMar DeRozan and big man LaMarcus Aldridge, and both are averaging more than 21.0 points per game.

Still, this tight series will belong to Denver.

Prediction: Denver 4, San Antonio 3

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6)

This could be one of the most entertaining first-round series, and the Blazers' Damian Lillard (25.8 ppg) will try to lead his team past Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

The Blazers are a powerful rebounding team, and they have to take advantage of that strength against the Thunder. If they give George and Westbrook extra opportunities, that could prove fatal in this series.

George is scoring 28.0 points per game, while Westbrook averaged a triple-double yet again, scoring 23.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per night.

Look for a seven-game series.

Prediction: Portland 4, Oklahoma City 3

Second round series

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee over Boston in seven: Too much Giannis and not enough team play ruins Boston's season.

Toronto over Philadelphia in six: Sixers battle hard, but if Embiid is not 100 percent, Raptors advance.

Western Conference

Golden State over Houston in seven: The Beard has his moments, but Stef and Klay keep the line moving for the Dubs.

Portland over Denver: Discipline and staying focused have been postseason problems for Blazers, but not this time. They make it to Western Final.

Conference Final

Toronto over Milwaukee in seven: This may turn out to be the best series of the playoffs, and Kawhi gets the job done in Game 7.

Golden State over Portland in five: Blazers shock the world in one-sided victory in Game 1, but the Warriors get down to business after that and get to NBA Final once again.

NBA Final

Golden State over Toronto in six: Raptors win the hearts of Canada with gutsy effort. After playing the Warriors on even terms after four games. Golden State takes care of business and wins third title in a row.