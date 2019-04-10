Knicks Fans Chant 'We Want Zion' During Season-Finale Loss vs. Pistons

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Duke freshman Zion Williamson answers questions at a news conference where he was awarded the Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year award at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New York Knicks fans don't want their humiliating 2018-19 campaign to be in vain.  

According to Ian Begley of ESPN.com, some fans in Madison Square Garden were chanting "We want Zion" during Wednesday's season-ending loss to the Detroit Pistons. Begley noted the Knicks' 17-65 record tied for the worst in franchise history, which puts them in position to potentially land the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft and draft Duke's Zion Williamson.

The teams with the three worst records in the league—the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns—all have a 14 percent chance at winning the No. 1 pick on May 14's draft lottery, and Williamson is the surefire prize.

He possesses the type of talent that can turn around a struggling franchise and would surely thrill Knicks fans with his head-turning dunks and blocks for years if New York wins the lottery.

If the Knicks draft Williamson and sign an impact free agent or two—such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving—they could find themselves in the thick of the playoff race as soon as next season.

