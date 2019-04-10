Matt Carpenter, Cardinals Agree to Contract Extension Through 2021

The St. Louis Cardinals announced an agreement Wednesday with third baseman Matt Carpenter on a two-year contract extension through the 2021 MLB season.

Carpenter's new deal includes a vesting option for the 2022 campaign. Financial details weren't immediately released.

"To be able to wear this uniform—one I treasure—for an entire career is special," he told reporters. "I'm just extremely honored to be here. This team, with what we've got and the future that this team [has], the potential is there. I'm so excited to be a part of this."

                 

