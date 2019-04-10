Matt Carpenter, Cardinals Agree to Contract Extension Through 2021

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals announced an agreement Wednesday with third baseman Matt Carpenter on a two-year contract extension through the 2021 MLB season.

Carpenter's new deal includes a vesting option for the 2022 campaign. Financial details weren't immediately released.

"To be able to wear this uniform—one I treasure—for an entire career is special," he told reporters. "I'm just extremely honored to be here. This team, with what we've got and the future that this team [has], the potential is there. I'm so excited to be a part of this."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.