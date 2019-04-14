NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Game Times, TV and Live Stream Coverage for Sunday

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The opening round of the 2019 NBA playoffs continues with a four-game Sunday slate highlighted by the Milwaukee Bucks, the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

Although Sunday brings only the first game of a potentially long series, history clearly says a fast start is critical.

Entering the 2019 postseason, 76.7 percent of Game 1 winners in a best-of-seven series during the NBA playoffs eventually won that matchup. So, the most likely outcome is three of Sunday's winners will advance to the second round.

That alone is reason to find a screen for Sunday.

Playoff Schedule for Sunday, April 14

No. 5 Indiana Pacers at No. 4 Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

No. 6 OKC Thunder at No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers, 3:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

No. 8 Detroit Pistons at No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

No. 5 Utah Jazz at No. 4 Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Live streams available respectively on WatchESPN and TNTdrama.com.

Injuries. Injuries Everywhere.

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

One interesting note for Sunday's action is the number of injuries preventing key players from suiting up.

During the first game, the Pacers will be without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo. While it's no surprise―he's been sidelined since mid-January after rupturing a quad tendon in his right knee―Indiana has mustered a 16-19 record in his absence. Plus, a torn left oblique will sideline Celtics guard Marcus Smart for the entire series.

Oladipo's absence has placed increased pressure on Bojan Bogdanovic to lead the Pacers offense. Boston, meanwhile, will likely count on Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier to replace Smart's minutes.

"We need Jaylen Brown to be a great defender in the playoffs," Celtic coach Brad Stevens said, according to Scott Souza of CLNS. "Everything else will take care of itself."

In the afternoon clash, Portland continues its journey sans Jusuf Nurkic. A compound fracture in his left leg ended the center's season in late March, so the Blazers will be looking for Enes Kanter to handle former teammate Steven Adams.

Adams managed 10.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game against Portland during the regular season. Those all fell below his 2018-19 averages. Kanter played just 18 minutes in the March matchup, which OKC won 129-121 in overtime.

The Pistons are facing a potentially huge problem.

Blake Griffin has carried Detroit throughout the season, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists with only 1.8 turnovers. Knee soreness sidelined him for a couple of games, and it's made Griffin's status for the opener uncertain.

Upsetting the Bucks―who finished 33-8 at home―would be hard enough with him healthy. Overcoming the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led squad will be a massive task if Griffin isn't available.

Milwaukee is a bit shorthanded with Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Pau Gasol (ankle) on the mend. Both players are expected to miss the first-round series.

At least Houston and Utah are basically healthy, right?

The lone notable absence is Jazz guard Dante Exum, who is recovering from a torn patella tendon in his right knee. That means James Harden, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert will all be ready for the spotlight Sunday night.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.