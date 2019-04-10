Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart Could Miss 2 NBA Playoff Rounds with Oblique Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart may miss the first two rounds of the playoffs.

On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Smart has a torn left oblique and could be out until the Eastern Conference Finals should his team advance that far.

Smart, 25, averaged 8.9 points and 4.0 assists per game this season, shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three. His stats don't tell the full story of his impact on the Celtics, however, as he also offers suffocating defense on the perimeter and excellent leadership for a team that struggled to find its identity for much of the 2018-19 season.

That leadership earned him the team's Red Auerbach Award this season:

Smart largely stayed healthy this season and played 80 games, so his oblique injury has to be concerning for a Celtics team trying to make a championship push.

In his absence, Jaylen Brown will likely move into the starting lineup, while Terry Rozier should receive more playing time as well. Brad Wanamaker may also play a larger role for Boston.