Anthony Davis Says He's Not Sure Who Picked 'That's All, Folks' Shirt for Him

Anthony Davis Says He's Not Sure Who Picked 'That's All, Folks' Shirt for HimApril 10, 2019
After making headlines for wearing a shirt that had "That's all folks" written on it prior to the New Orleans Pelicans' 112-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Anthony Davis discussed his clothing choice.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Anthony Davis is wearing a shirt reading "That's All Folks!" to the arena in what is likely his last game with the Pelicans 🙃 https://t.co/dN5a0OTwsi
According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Davis said someone else picked the shirt out for him:
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Davis on why he wore the "That's All Folks" t-shirt last night: "I didn't choose it. I actually didn't choose it. It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on." Do you know who hung it? "No, I'm not sure."
As seen in the following video courtesy of NOLA.com's Julie Boudwin, Davis said it is a regular occurrence for someone to lay out his clothes for him prior to his games:
Julie Boudwin @Julie_Boudwin
Anthony Davis says he has no control over his clothes. Someone lays clothes out for every game & he just puts them on. #pelicans https://t.co/FtXnhBVY8b
Davis did not play in the Pelicans' season-closing loss to Golden State, meaning he has likely played his final game for the Pels after informing them earlier this season that he will not sign a contract extension.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
AD: Trade Talks Will Be Addressed When Pels Find GM