Anthony Davis Says He's Not Sure Who Picked 'That's All, Folks' Shirt for Him

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, wearing a 'That's All Folks,' T-shirt under his jacket, exits the floor, possibly for the last time at a Pelican, after an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The Warriors won 112-103. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

After making headlines for wearing a shirt that had "That's all folks" written on it prior to the New Orleans Pelicans' 112-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Anthony Davis discussed his clothing choice.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Davis said someone else picked the shirt out for him:

As seen in the following video courtesy of NOLA.com's Julie Boudwin, Davis said it is a regular occurrence for someone to lay out his clothes for him prior to his games:

Davis did not play in the Pelicans' season-closing loss to Golden State, meaning he has likely played his final game for the Pels after informing them earlier this season that he will not sign a contract extension.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

