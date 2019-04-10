Anthony Davis Says He's Not Sure Who Picked 'That's All, Folks' Shirt for Him

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

After making headlines for wearing a shirt that had "That's all folks" written on it prior to the New Orleans Pelicans' 112-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Anthony Davis discussed his clothing choice.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Davis said someone else picked the shirt out for him:

As seen in the following video courtesy of NOLA.com's Julie Boudwin, Davis said it is a regular occurrence for someone to lay out his clothes for him prior to his games:

Davis did not play in the Pelicans' season-closing loss to Golden State, meaning he has likely played his final game for the Pels after informing them earlier this season that he will not sign a contract extension.

