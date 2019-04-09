Fan Suing Astros After Allegedly Suffering Finger Injury from T-Shirt Cannon

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jennifer Harughty filed a lawsuit against the Houston Astros after suffering a severe finger injury that required two surgeries once she was struck by a t-shirt fired from a t-shirt cannon by the team's mascot, Orbit, during a July 2018 game at Minute Maid Park.

On Tuesday, Rebecca Hennes of the Houston Chronicle reported Harughty alleges the injury to her left index finger forced her to attend physical therapy twice per week and, despite the procedures, the finger "remains locked in an extended position with little to no range of motion."

TMZ Sports obtained pictures of Harughty's finger, which was swollen and required two screws for stabilization, and TMZ noted she's seeking $1 million in damages.

"The Astros are aware of the lawsuit with allegations regarding Orbit's T-shirt launcher. We do not agree with the allegations," the team wrote in a statement, per the Houston Chronicle. "The Astros will continue to use fan popular T-shirt launchers during games. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment on this matter."

Harughty's lawsuit accuses the MLB organization of failure to "use reasonable care" with the t-shirt cannon in addition to a lack of warnings about the item's dangers, among other shortcomings.

The Astros' next home game takes place Tuesday night against the New York Yankees.