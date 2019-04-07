Highlights: Watch Yankees' Gary Sanchez Take AL Lead with 3 HRs vs. Orioles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

A huge game has allowed Gary Sanchez to surge to the top of the home run list.

The New York Yankees catcher hit three home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, giving him six on the season:

He passed Jay Bruce and Khris Davis for the American League lead while tying Cody Bellinger for the most in the majors.

Sanchez has been known for his power since reaching the majors, although consistency hasn't always been his strong suit. He hit 18 home runs in just 89 games last year despite having only 60 total hits on the year.

That ratio has gotten even more skewed early in 2019 with six of his first eight hits going over the fence.

Considering he drove in six runs in a high-scoring effort against the Orioles, the Yankees will likely be happy with this type of production.