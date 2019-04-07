Highlights: Watch Yankees' Gary Sanchez Take AL Lead with 3 HRs vs. Orioles

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

A huge game has allowed Gary Sanchez to surge to the top of the home run list.

The New York Yankees catcher hit three home runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, giving him six on the season:

He passed Jay Bruce and Khris Davis for the American League lead while tying Cody Bellinger for the most in the majors.

Sanchez has been known for his power since reaching the majors, although consistency hasn't always been his strong suit. He hit 18 home runs in just 89 games last year despite having only 60 total hits on the year.

That ratio has gotten even more skewed early in 2019 with six of his first eight hits going over the fence.

Considering he drove in six runs in a high-scoring effort against the Orioles, the Yankees will likely be happy with this type of production.

Related

    Puig, Bell Ejected After Benches Clear in Pirates vs. Reds

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Puig, Bell Ejected After Benches Clear in Pirates vs. Reds

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Sanchez's HR Breaks Yankee Record

    Bombers have scored 18 consecutive runs via long ball.

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sanchez's HR Breaks Yankee Record

    Bombers have scored 18 consecutive runs via long ball.

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Clint Frazier’s HR, Aaron Judge’s Blasts Propel Yankees Past O’s 6-4

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Clint Frazier’s HR, Aaron Judge’s Blasts Propel Yankees Past O’s 6-4

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    A-Rod Asked J Lo If Wedding Should Go Down at Yankee Stadium

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    A-Rod Asked J Lo If Wedding Should Go Down at Yankee Stadium

    TMZ
    via TMZ