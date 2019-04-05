49ers News: Ex-Giants, AAF DL Damontre Moore Signs 1-Year Contract with SF

Denis Poroy/AAF/Getty Images

Defensive lineman Damontre Moore is back in the NFL after a brief stint with the Alliance of American Football.

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday they signed Moore to a one-year contract.

After signing with the San Diego Fleet in January, Moore emerged as one of the AAF's best defensive players during its abbreviated first season. His seven sacks were tied with Karter Schult for second-most in the league.

In addition to Moore's AAF tenure, he has had a presence in the NFL. The 26-year-old was a third-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2013. He appeared in 45 games and had 9.5 sacks over his first three seasons with the Giants and Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco will be Moore's fourth different team in the past four seasons. The Texas native has had brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders since 2016.

Moore will compete for a spot on the 49ers' now-crowded defensive line. The team previously acquired Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs to play alongside DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

The 49ers are looking for a pass-rushing boost after finishing tied for 22nd with 37 sacks in 2018.