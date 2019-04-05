Former AAF QB Garrett Gilbert Signs Contract with Browns, Baker Mayfield

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Garrett Gilbert didn't have to wait long to find a new job after the Alliance of American Football suspended operations earlier this week.

The Browns announced Friday they signed the former Texas Longhorns quarterback.

Adding Gilbert to the roster also pairs him up with former Lake Travis High School alum, Baker Mayfield.

Gilbert was the seventh overall pick to the Orlando Apollos in the AAF's inaugural quarterback draft last November. The 27-year-old started all eight games for the team, leading the league with 2,152 passing yards and ranking second with 13 touchdowns.

The AAF season was originally scheduled for 10 games, followed by a two-week postseason. League owner Tom Dundon announced Tuesday he was suspending all league operations with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

On Thursday, the AAF declared "effective immediately" all of its players were free to sign with NFL teams.

Gilbert appeared in his first NFL game last season with the Carolina Panthers. He went 2-of-3 for 40 yards in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints. The Texas native has also spent time with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.