MLB Rumors: Mets Contact Craig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel; NY Doing Due Diligence

Southpaw starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel remain the two biggest names on the free-agent market after a frigid MLB hot-stove season.

Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin of The Athletic provided updates on their potential landing spots and mentioned the New York Mets in particular, noting "the Mets continue to call on both Keuchel and Kimbrel as a matter of due diligence."

Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young winner, went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA for the Houston Astros last season. Kimbrel, a seven-time All-Star, saved 42 regular-season games for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

