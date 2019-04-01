Where Fans Should Want Superstar Free Agents to Land Among Top Destinations

7 of 7

Kemba Walker will not be in the market for a new home if he deeply cares about securing the bag after playing out a bargain four-year, $48 million extension.

The Charlotte Hornets can offer him a five-year deal worth $221.3 million should he make an All-NBA team. They'll still be able to give him a $189.7 million pact if he misses out. Other suitors cannot offer him more than $140.6 million over four years.

Remove money from the equation, and this isn't even a decision. Walker needs to leave the Hornets. Whether they eke out a postseason bid this season doesn't matter. They're not positioned to drastically improve over the next couple of years. They're not slated for serious cap space until 2021, and they don't have the trade assets to swing a conventional blockbuster.

Intriguing possibilities abound if Walker prioritizes basketball fit.

Dallas is expected to make him a top target, according to the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell. The Indiana Pacers will have max space (if they please) and an eventual partnership with the injured Victor Oladipo waiting. Walker becomes a nice contingency for the Lakers if they whiff on everyone else who made this list.

Utah is a cooler destination. The Jazz need another player with an elite offensive floor game to pair with Donovan Mitchell. They're fourth in half-court efficiency since the All-Star break but 15th overall on the season, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Walker is a dream solution. Most of his shot attempts come as pull-up jumpers, but he's a viable option off the ball. He has little trouble shedding defenders on the rare occasions Charlotte is able to run plays for him outside the point of attack, and he's shooting better than 41 percent on catch-and-fire threes since 2015-16.

Affording Walker won't be a problem. The Jazz create the necessary money by waiving Derrick Favors and Raul Neto, depending on where they land in the draft order. Chasing a cheaper wing is safer, since that invites them to keep Favors, but they're the one free-agent player that becomes a bona fide championship threat after adding Walker.

Everyone else—including the Lakers—falls short without making other moves.

Runner-up: Dallas Mavericks

