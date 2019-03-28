Erwin Goldbloom Rejects Dodgers' Offer to Honor Late Wife Linda over Fan Safety

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Erwin Goldbloom said Wednesday he rejected an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who died from a brain injury after being struck by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium last August, at a game during the 2019 MLB season.

"We don't need their sympathy. We want action," Goldbloom told William Weinbaum of ESPN's Outside the Lines. "If they agree to make changes to improve safety for fans, then I'll go down there."

A Los Angeles County coroner listed Goldbloom's cause of death as "acute intracranial hemorrhage due to history of blunt force trauma" after she was struck by a batted ball in the ninth inning of a game between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, per Weinbaum.

Erwin Goldbloom told Outside the Lines he reached an agreement with the Dodgers after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed, but he's not allowed to discuss the terms.

"We don't have anything to announce at this time," a team spokesperson replied to Weinbaum's inquiry about efforts to honor Linda Goldbloom in 2019.

In February 2018, MLB announced a plan for all 30 of its stadiums to increase the amount of protective netting around home plate and extending to the end of each dugout.

No further widescale changes were announced ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The Dodgers open the season with a seven-game homestand at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants. L.A. and the D-Backs kick things off Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.