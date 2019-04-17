2019 Baltimore Ravens Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season will mark second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson's first full season as the Baltimore Ravens' starter.

After the Ravens' 2019 schedule was released Wednesday, Jackson and Co. know what's in front of them as they try to defend their AFC North title.

Below is a look at Baltimore's 2019 schedule, per the team's official website.

Baltimore Ravens' 2019 Schedule

All times Eastern

Week 1: Sept. 8 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 5: Oct. 6 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 7: Oct. 20 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 12: Nov. 25 at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. San Fransisco 49ers, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 14: Dec. 8 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 15: Dec. 12 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox/NFLN/Amazon

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Analysis

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Mainstays in Baltimore departed following the 2018 season, with quarterback Joe Flacco traded to the Denver Broncos and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs dealt to the Arizona Cardinals. Suggs had been in Baltimore since the Ravens drafted him No. 10 overall in 2003, while Flacco had been a Raven since 2008.

Pro Bowl inside linebacker C.J. Mosley was snagged away by the New York Jets. Wide receiver John Brown (Buffalo Bills), outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (Green Bay Packers) and safety Eric Weddle (Los Angeles Rams) left in free agency as well.

Losing Flacco and Suggs is sentimental. Losing Mosley, Smith (who led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2018) and Weddle is worrisome. However, Ravens Flock can take some solace in how the team has replenished the roster.

Top free-agent safety Earl Thomas signed a four-year deal. Thomas, 29, will replace 34-year-old Weddle. Thomas is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro with 28 career interceptions. This team made its name on defense in 2018, and Thomas' presence will do well to continue that into 2019.

Offensively, running back Mark Ingram signed a three-year pact in free agency to join Jackson in the backfield. When Jackson took over as the starter for an injured Flacco in Week 11, he ignited a lulling Ravens offense. The Ravens became a dominant rushing team to go along with their stifling defense.

In 2019, it will be all about how Jackson performs over the course of an entire season—especially considering the last time we saw him, he struggled mightily as the youngest quarterback to ever start an NFL playoff game.

The Ravens will face five playoff teams from last season in addition to having to play the revamped Cleveland Browns twice.

Key Matchups

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Thomas will undoubtedly have Week 7 against his former Seattle Seahawks bolded and underlined.

The Seahawks drafted him No. 14 overall in 2010, and he was crucial to the franchise winning its first Super Bowl in 2013-14.

Expect Thomas to make this game personal at Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson's expense.

The AFC North is always tough and has been made tougher by the Browns' aggressive offseason. Headlining the many playmakers Cleveland added around second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield is All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Thomas shadowing Beckham Jr. will be a treat-and-a-half.

Last season, the Ravens eked out a 26-24 win over the Browns in Week 17 to clinch the AFC North and eliminate the Pittsburgh Steelers from the postseason.

There will be another rematch for the Ravens against Kansas City, which was just as close a matchup in 2018 as Baltimore's Week 17 win over Cleveland except Baltimore was on the losing end of a 27-24 overtime contest.

While the Ravens defense tries to contain Chiefs quarterback and league MVP Patrick Mahomes' high-flying offense in Week 3, the unit will have to conjure a repeat performance in Week 12 on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

This defense gave every reason to believe in it a season ago. Even with some new faces, it should again serve as the foundation for any run the Ravens plan on making this season.