2019 Denver Broncos Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

As the Denver Broncos look to end a three-year playoff drought, they now know the path they must travel in order to get to the postseason.

After signing veteran Case Keenum during the offseason, the 2018 campaign got off to a promising 2-0 start. Six losses in seven games had the season spiraling out of control.

A three-game winning streak kept the team's slim playoff hopes alive as they fought back to the .500 mark, but a four-game losing streak ended the year on a sour note.

With that, a new era began in Denver—the Joe Flacco era.

Below is a look at the Broncos' 2019 schedule, per the team's official website.

Broncos' 2019 Schedule

Week 1 (Monday, Sept. 9): at Oakland Raiders, 10:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 15): vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 22): at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 4 (Sunday, Sept. 29): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 6): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 13): vs. Tennessee Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7 (Thursday, Oct. 17): vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network, Amazon)

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 27): at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 3): vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 17): at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 24): at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 1): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 8): at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 15): at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 21 or Dec. 22): vs. Detroit Lions, Time TBD (TV TBD)

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 29): vs. Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Analysis

If Denver is going grab a postseason berth, it's going to have to earn it.

According to Vikings.com's Craig Peters, the Broncos have the second-toughest schedule based on 2018 records (.533 winning percentage). They will play seven games against 10-win teams and seven games against playoff teams from a season ago, both tied for the most in the league.

Playing in the AFC West gives Denver four games against the conference's top two regular-season teams from last year. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers piled up an AFC-high 12 victories.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP, and the Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in overtime.

It's also worth mentioning that the Broncos' third-place finish set up a clash with the Cleveland Browns, who placed in the same spot in the AFC North. After taking a seven-win jump last year, the Browns are expected to contend this year after adding Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt, among others.

Cleveland is just one of a number of teams on Denver's slate that should be able to light up the scoreboard. As a result, Flacco will need to quickly get on the same page as Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton and the rest of the receiving corps.

Pivotal Matchups

If the Broncos are going to get back to contender status, establishing home-field advantage can be a good start.

Denver began last year by winning its first two games of the season, both of which came at Mile High Stadium. However, the team managed just one victory at home after September—a 24-17 upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos proved to be a formidable foe at home, with all but one contest in Colorado being decided by a single possession. However, they went just 3-4 in those tight battles, with all four losses coming by four points or less.

That shows that they had a chance to win nearly every home game. The key now, though, is finishing those games and producing victories.

Along with their AFC West rivals, the Broncos will host the Browns, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. That's a challenging group, to say the least.

Denver may not be expected to contend for the division title, but if they can take care of business at home, the Broncos could hang around in 2019.