2019 Tennessee Titans Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

The Tennessee Titans come into the 2019 NFL season looking for their fourth consecutive winning campaign for the first time since moving from Houston.

Despite this run of success, the Titans have only made the playoffs once, in 2017. They were in the postseason mix until Week 17 last season before a 33-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

All eyes in Tennessee this season will be focused on quarterback Marcus Mariota. The No. 2 overall pick in 2015 has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play through his first four seasons. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, so everything he does on the field will be under an intense microscope.

Second-year head coach Mike Vrabel has a lot of talent on both sides of the ball to help Mariota succeed, and he now knows what the schedule his team will go up against looks like.

Here is how the matchups line up for the Titans in 2019, via the team's official website:

Week 1 (Sep. 8): at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2 (Sep. 15): vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3 (Sep. 19): at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 4 (Sep. 29): at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16 (Dec. 22): vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Analysis

The Titans have quietly built a deep roster of talent that has them on the cusp of being a top-tier AFC team. It all depends on how much production they get out of the quarterback position.

Tennessee finished last season ranked third in the NFL in points allowed (303) and eighth in yards allowed (333.4 per game).

After the Titans made a splash in free agency by signing quality players who filled roster voids to fair contracts, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal praised the front office:

"Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson targeted logical players to fill specific needs and didn't overspend. Slot receiver Adam Humphries, defensive end Cameron Wake and guard Rodger Saffold all addressed huge needs without sacrificing long-term flexibility. Few teams improved more than the Titans over the last week."

The Titans also addressed their need for a capable backup quarterback by acquiring Ryan Tannehill from the Miami Dolphins. If Mariota goes down this season, Vrabel and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith don't have to rely on journeymen like Blaine Gabbert or Matt Cassel in must-win games.

Mariota is still Tennessee's best chance to improve on last season's sixth-worst scoring offense. He had just 11 touchdowns in 14 games, despite completing a career-high 68.9 percent of his attempts.

Running back Derrick Henry had a breakout season with 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns. Second-year wideout Corey Davis made great strides with 891 yards and 13.7 yards per reception.

The Titans have done everything in their power to set Mariota up to succeed.

Their schedule is the ninth-toughest in the NFL based on last season's winning percentage, per CBS Sports' John Breech. That group of opponents includes the AFC West and NFC South, which featured the top two teams in their respective conference by regular-season record (Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints).

Pivotal Matchups

The Colts look like the class of the AFC South, even though the Houston Texans won the division in 2018.

Andrew Luck proved he's back to 100 percent, and their stellar draft class last season figures to be better with one year of experience under their belt.

Tennessee missed the playoffs last season by virtue of losing both games against the Colts. The only way to get to the top of the AFC South mountain is by beating Indianapolis.

There will also be competition from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who should be better after replacing Blake Bortles with Nick Foles. They advanced to the AFC Championship Game in 2017 on the strength of a dominant defense and Bortles playing well enough to not lose.

The Titans' two measuring stick games outside of the division are against the Chiefs and Saints. The upside is both matchups will be played at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans went 6-2 last season.