LeBron James Jokes He Almost Missed Lakers Game for Chris Bosh Jersey Retirement

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' 124-106 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Lakers star LeBron James discussed Chris Bosh's jersey retirement ceremony with the Miami Heat.

When asked about it, LeBron joked that he almost skipped the Lakers' game to attend it:

"I thought about almost taking this game off and flying to Miami for the ceremony, but the NBA's been on my ass about taking games off in the past, so I ain't wanna test that," James said.

James and Bosh were teammates for four years in Miami, and they reached the NBA Finals all four seasons, winning two championships. The trio of LeBron, Bosh and Dwyane Wade helped start the trend of star players joining forces in free agency.

Although it can be easy to overlook Bosh's contributions given the presence of James and Wade, he was a huge part of Miami's mini-dynasty, with averages of 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over six seasons with the Heat after a seven-year stint with the Toronto Raptors.

Bosh had to retire prematurely following the 2015-16 season after his second blood clot diagnosis. He played his last NBA game in his age-31 season and is arguably still a Hall of Famer.

Had LeBron actually attended Bosh's retirement ceremony, it would have turned some heads because of how turbulent his first season in L.A. has been. The Lakers are 11th in the Western Conference at 33-41 and will miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.