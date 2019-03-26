Video: Watch Pat Riley, Heat Honor Chris Bosh at Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 27, 2019

Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh speaks at a press conference before the team's retirement of his jersey at halftime of an NBA game between the Heat and the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Miami. Bosh played 13 seasons, the first seven in Toronto and the last six in Miami. He averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, was an All-Star 11 times and won two championships.(AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Chris Bosh's No. 1 Miami Heat jersey nestled into its forever home on Tuesday night during the Heat's home game against the Orlando Magic.

"I just want to welcome Chris Bosh, forever and for always, a lifer of the Miami Heat," team president Pat Riley said while officially retiring Bosh's number. "Let's take a look! Raise the banner for Chris Bosh. To never be taken down, No. 1."

Bosh is just the fourth Heat player to have his jersey retired, and March 26 will now officially be known as Chris Bosh Day in Miami-Dade County.

The 35-year-old's former teammates Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem sat alongside head coach Erik Spoelstra as Bosh's jersey was raised in AmericanAirlines Arena. Bosh stood with his family, emotional.

Bosh arrived in Miami in 2010 to form the Big Three with Wade and LeBron James. In the four seasons together before James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, the Heat appeared in four consecutive NBA Finals and won two of them.

Earlier on Tuesday, James sent his congratulations to Bosh ahead of his Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Washington Wizards. "I don't win my championships in Miami without him," James said.

Bosh was forced into an early retirement because of blood clots. The 11-time All-Star last appeared in an NBA game during the 2015-16 season.

Related

    No Celebration for Heat in 104-99 Loss to Magic

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    No Celebration for Heat in 104-99 Loss to Magic

    Ira Winderman
    via Sun-Sentinel.com

    Giannis Is the League's Best Player, but Harden Is Most Valuable

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Is the League's Best Player, but Harden Is Most Valuable

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Bosh: I Consider Myself '1 of the Greatest' of All Time

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Bosh: I Consider Myself '1 of the Greatest' of All Time

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Holiday Out 6 Weeks After Core Muscle Surgery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Holiday Out 6 Weeks After Core Muscle Surgery

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report