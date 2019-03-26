Listen: Antonio Brown, Drew Rosenhaus Talk Patriots, Eagles Before Raiders Trade

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

When Antonio Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders, few were surprised given the near-constant links between the two sides.

It turns out among the most surprised were Brown and agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Brown provided audio of a conversation he had with Rosenhaus during the pre-trade process on his Boomin Experience podcast, during a time it appeared the Raiders' interest was "fading out":

The audio is fascinating because it gives a rare behind-the-scenes look at an interaction between an agent and a player. Rosenhaus updates Brown on the current lay of the land, telling him the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have perhaps even moved ahead of Oakland in the list of potential destinations.

“The teams that want you right now are New England, Philadelphia, Tennessee, Washington and Buffalo, with Oakland still in the picture,” Rosenhaus said.

Rosenhaus was making a particular push for New England or Philadelphia because he wanted Brown to link up with an elite quarterback. He also made it clear he expressed to the Bills that Brown had no interest in playing in Buffalo, to which Brown replied, "don't even waste time."

Brown seemed excited about the possibility of playing with Carson Wentz or for the Patriots organization, for which he clearly has a healthy sense of respect.

The Steelers ultimately traded Brown to Oakland for a third- and fifth-round pick, compensation that was far less than anyone—Brown or Rosenhaus—expected.