Stephen A.: Lakers Think Tyronn Lue 'Warrants Strong Consideration' for HC Job

With the Los Angeles Lakers turning their attention toward improving for the 2019-20 season, one potential move for the team could involve hiring Tyronn Lue.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said during Monday's episode of his radio show the Lakers feel Lue "warrants strong consideration" for their head-coaching job.

All of the Lakers' coaching rumors are contingent on Luke Walton being fired after the season ends.

One candidate who has been frequently linked to Los Angeles is Jason Kidd. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hall of Famer is going to be "among the serious candidates" for the Lakers.

However, Smith said people in the Lakers organization told him Kidd is "not an option" because they "don't think he would be the right fit."

The most obvious connection for Lue with the Lakers LeBron James. They won an NBA title in 2016 together when Lue was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lue also spent the first three seasons of his playing career with the Lakers from 1999-2002. He was fired by the Cavaliers on Oct. 28 after an 0-6 start this season. The 41-year-old went 128-83 during his tenure in Cleveland.

The Lakers (32-41) were officially eliminated from postseason contention for the sixth straight season after Friday's 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.