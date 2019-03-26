Stephen A.: Lakers Think Tyronn Lue 'Warrants Strong Consideration' for HC Job

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Head coach Tyronn Lue (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With the Los Angeles Lakers turning their attention toward improving for the 2019-20 season, one potential move for the team could involve hiring Tyronn Lue.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said during Monday's episode of his radio show the Lakers feel Lue "warrants strong consideration" for their head-coaching job. 

All of the Lakers' coaching rumors are contingent on Luke Walton being fired after the season ends. 

One candidate who has been frequently linked to Los Angeles is Jason Kidd. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hall of Famer is going to be "among the serious candidates" for the Lakers. 

However, Smith said people in the Lakers organization told him Kidd is "not an option" because they "don't think he would be the right fit."

The most obvious connection for Lue with the Lakers LeBron James. They won an NBA title in 2016 together when Lue was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Lue also spent the first three seasons of his playing career with the Lakers from 1999-2002. He was fired by the Cavaliers on Oct. 28 after an 0-6 start this season. The 41-year-old went 128-83 during his tenure in Cleveland. 

The Lakers (32-41) were officially eliminated from postseason contention for the sixth straight season after Friday's 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets

Related

    Trae Young Continues to Fight for ROY

    Everyone thought Luka Doncic was NBA's best rookie, but then Trae Young went wild

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae Young Continues to Fight for ROY

    Everyone thought Luka Doncic was NBA's best rookie, but then Trae Young went wild

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo Told LA He Would Wear Kobes If BBB Was Factor in Ankle Injuries

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lonzo Told LA He Would Wear Kobes If BBB Was Factor in Ankle Injuries

    Matthew Moreno
    via Lakers Nation

    Silver Linings for Non-Playoff Teams 🙏

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Silver Linings for Non-Playoff Teams 🙏

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Every Tanking Team's Biggest FA Need

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Tanking Team's Biggest FA Need

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report