Giants News: Pat Shurmur Wants Eli Manning's Successor in NY 'Sooner Than Later'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is thinking about life after Eli Manning.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Shurmur said Tuesday that he would like to have Manning's successor on the roster "sooner than later."

Shurmur also said that he would like for Manning's successor to spend a year learning under the two-time Super Bowl champion, meaning New York may be leaning toward selecting a quarterback early in April's draft in Nashville, Tennessee, since Manning's contract expires at the end of the 2019 campaign.

                                                                                                                     

