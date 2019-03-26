Giants News: Pat Shurmur Wants Eli Manning's Successor in NY 'Sooner Than Later'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is thinking about life after Eli Manning.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Shurmur said Tuesday that he would like to have Manning's successor on the roster "sooner than later."

Shurmur also said that he would like for Manning's successor to spend a year learning under the two-time Super Bowl champion, meaning New York may be leaning toward selecting a quarterback early in April's draft in Nashville, Tennessee, since Manning's contract expires at the end of the 2019 campaign.

