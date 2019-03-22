Red Sox Trade Rumors: Sandy Leon Shopped Ahead of 2019 Regular Season

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon could be on the move.

Marly Rivera and Buster Olney of ESPN reported Thursday that the team is talking over possible deals involving the 30-year-old catcher, who posted five home runs, 22 RBI and a .511 OPS last season as part of a platoon with Christian Vazquez.

Leon's hitting has regressed over the past three seasons. Per FanGraphs, the seven-year veteran had a .362 wOBA (weighted on-base average) in 2016, but that figure dipped to .227 last year. His OPS has fallen from .845 in '16 to .511 last year, and his hard-hit contact rate dropped from 31.3 to 26.4 percent.

If the Red Sox find a trading partner for Leon, Vazquez and Blake Swihart figure to split time behind the dish in 2019.

Vazquez had three home runs, 16 RBI and a .540 OPS last season. Swihart contributed three home runs, 18 RBI and a .613 OPS.

All three backstops are in the same neighborhood at the plate, but the 28-year-old Vazquez and 26-year-old Swihart may provide more long-term value. Swihart can also moonlight at first base or the outfield, where he made a combined 16 starts.

However, Leon has provided defensive value. Of note, 2016 Cy Young winner and Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello called him the best catcher he's ever thrown to, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald:

That defensive effort will be a big loss if Boston moves on.

The Red Sox open the 2019 season on the road against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.