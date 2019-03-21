Klay Thompson: Can't Focus on 'Fickle' Game-to-Game Love from Fans, Media

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is focused on helping bringing his team a third consecutive NBA championship and apparently doesn't have time to worry about earning people's adoration.

"At the end of the day, the love from the media and fans can be fickle, just because it's so game-to-game," Thompson said Thursday, per ESPN.com. "We live in a time where it's 'what have you done for me lately?' You can't get caught up in the love right now."

This isn't the first time this season Thompson has addressed the fans.

He suggested to reporters earlier this month the crowd at Oracle Arena has taken a step back as the team chases another championship:

"I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too. Like, I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. Least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It's hard to conjure up energy every single night 'cause you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run."

However, he tweeted that he meant "no disrespect":

Golden State has played in Oakland's Oracle Arena since 1971, but it is moving to San Francisco's Chase Center next season. It is a solid 24-10 in front of the home fans in 2018-19, but that number of losses is more than the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors are still a half-game ahead of the Nuggets in the race for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed and have the combination of Stephen Curry, Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins to trot out in crunch time.

While Thompson isn't concerned with winning the love of the fans right now, raucous home crowds in the playoffs will make that group all the more dangerous.