Klay Thompson: Can't Focus on 'Fickle' Game-to-Game Love from Fans, Media

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after hitting a basket against the Denver Nuggets late in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Denver. The Warriors won 142-111. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is focused on helping bringing his team a third consecutive NBA championship and apparently doesn't have time to worry about earning people's adoration.

"At the end of the day, the love from the media and fans can be fickle, just because it's so game-to-game," Thompson said Thursday, per ESPN.com. "We live in a time where it's 'what have you done for me lately?' You can't get caught up in the love right now."

This isn't the first time this season Thompson has addressed the fans.

He suggested to reporters earlier this month the crowd at Oracle Arena has taken a step back as the team chases another championship:

"I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too. Like, I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. Least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It's hard to conjure up energy every single night 'cause you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run."

However, he tweeted that he meant "no disrespect":

Golden State has played in Oakland's Oracle Arena since 1971, but it is moving to San Francisco's Chase Center next season. It is a solid 24-10 in front of the home fans in 2018-19, but that number of losses is more than the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors are still a half-game ahead of the Nuggets in the race for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed and have the combination of Stephen Curry, Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins to trot out in crunch time.

While Thompson isn't concerned with winning the love of the fans right now, raucous home crowds in the playoffs will make that group all the more dangerous.

Related

    Top Landing Spots Morant in the Draft

    How early would you take Ja on draft night?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Landing Spots Morant in the Draft

    How early would you take Ja on draft night?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Pacers vs. Warriors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    B/R Live: Watch Pacers vs. Warriors

    via B/R Live

    Smart Fined $50K for Shoving Embiid

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Smart Fined $50K for Shoving Embiid

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    KD's Close Friend, Cliff Dixon, Killed in Shooting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD's Close Friend, Cliff Dixon, Killed in Shooting

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report