Alex Bregman Reportedly Agrees to 6-Year, $100M Contract Extension with Astros

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros will reportedly keep third baseman Alex Bregman for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reported the American League West team signed him to a six-year deal worth $100 million. The contract covers the 2019 campaign, his three arbitration-eligible years and the first two years he would have become a free agent.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Astros were in talks with the 2018 All-Star before Berman reported on the signing and added additional details along with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com:

It is no surprise Houston is keeping Bregman long-term at just 24 years old.

He is part of the team's young core alongside Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer that helped bring the Astros a World Series title in 2017 and American League Championship Series appearance last year. Bregman drilled four home runs in the 2017 playoff run, two of which came in the World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In large part because of that core, the Astros won more than 100 games in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history.

Bregman turned the corner as a power threat in 2018 and slashed .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs and 103 RBI. He also mixed in some speed with 10 stolen bases and defensive versatility with innings at third base, shortstop, second base and left field.

The Astros want to ensure he will continue doing that in Houston for years to come.