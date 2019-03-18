Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Called Up to England Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has been handed a first call-up to the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' 2020 European Championship qualifiers.

The 18-year-old had originally been named in the Under-21 squad but has now been promoted to the senior team for their games against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Hudson-Odoi has made 19 appearances for Maurizio Sarri's side this season, scoring five times.

The youngster has yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea this season but has still impressed when he's been given the chance by Sarri:

Hudson-Odoi's performances in the current campaign reportedly have attracted interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The German giants made a bid of over £30 million for the 18-year-old in the January transfer window, per Sky Sports News.

Per Dominic Fifield at the Guardian, Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request in an attempt to seal a move to Germany but a deal failed to materialise.

Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola told the youngster to stay and fight for his place:

Meanwhile, Sarri has said Hudson-Odoi is Chelsea's future:

The youngster has already achieved success with England at youth level. He was part of the team that lost in the final of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship and was also part of the side that won the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

However, his call-up is unlikely to go down well with Sarri, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph:

England also called up Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse on Monday, while Luke Shaw has joined Ruben Loftus-Cheek, John Stones and Fabian Delph in withdrawing from the squad, per The FA.

Hudson-Odoi will now be hoping he can enhance his growing reputation by making his senior England debut over the international break.

The Three Lions face Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on March 22 and then play Montenegro away at the Podgorica City Stadium three days later.