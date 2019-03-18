Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Called Up to England Squad for Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Called Up to England Squad for Euro 2020 QualifiersMarch 18, 2019
Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has been handed a first call-up to the England squad by manager Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' 2020 European Championship qualifiers.
England @England
"It's been a crazy day..." 😅 Congratulations on your first #ThreeLions call-up, Callum Hudson-Odoi!
The 18-year-old had originally been named in the Under-21 squad but has now been promoted to the senior team for their games against Czech Republic and Montenegro.
Hudson-Odoi has made 19 appearances for Maurizio Sarri's side this season, scoring five times.
The youngster has yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea this season but has still impressed when he's been given the chance by Sarri:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
7 - Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (4 goals, 3 assists). Impact. #CHEDYN #UEL https://t.co/wg2qWvM2H7
Hudson-Odoi's performances in the current campaign reportedly have attracted interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
The German giants made a bid of over £30 million for the 18-year-old in the January transfer window, per Sky Sports News.
Per Dominic Fifield at the Guardian, Hudson-Odoi handed in a transfer request in an attempt to seal a move to Germany but a deal failed to materialise.
Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola told the youngster to stay and fight for his place:
Goal @goal
Chelsea assistant Gianfranco Zola says Callum Hudson-Odoi should fight for his place in the Blues XI. Does he have a point? 🤔 https://t.co/rZKJ88Kyws
Meanwhile, Sarri has said Hudson-Odoi is Chelsea's future:
Hayters TV @HaytersTV
"The future of English football" ✨ Congratulations on your first @England call-up Callum Hudson-Odoi! 👏 A hugely impressive breakthrough season for the teenager at @ChelseaFC under Maurizio Sarri 🔥 #CFC #ThreeLions 🏴 https://t.co/WPahNVN21o
The youngster has already achieved success with England at youth level. He was part of the team that lost in the final of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship and was also part of the side that won the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
However, his call-up is unlikely to go down well with Sarri, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Suspect this won;t go down well with Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri, who has previously accused the media of putting too much pressure on Hudson-Odoi.... https://t.co/jWt4g6hzIS
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
Sarri on Hudson-Odoi: “He will be ready to be at the top at 22 or 23. We need to improve without the media of the pressure of the media, fans the club. When you have pressure when you are 18 it is dangerous, you can lose the target. The target is to improve. So it is dangerous."
England also called up Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse on Monday, while Luke Shaw has joined Ruben Loftus-Cheek, John Stones and Fabian Delph in withdrawing from the squad, per The FA.
Hudson-Odoi will now be hoping he can enhance his growing reputation by making his senior England debut over the international break.
The Three Lions face Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium on March 22 and then play Montenegro away at the Podgorica City Stadium three days later.
Zlatan: Man Utd Must Build Future Around Pogba and Rashford